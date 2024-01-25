The new Porsche Macan kick starts the firm’s next generation of EVs

That the Porsche Macan has remained at or near the very top of the performance SUV crop since it launched in 2014 is some achievement. Now, after a decade of service, it’s being replaced by this: the new second-generation Macan.

Now electric only and running on Porsche’s PPE platform, the Macan is the first of Porsche’s new wave of EVs that will include replacements for the 718 Boxster/Cayman, Cayenne and a flagship luxury SUV codenamed K1.

Two models – the Macan 4 and Turbo – will be available at launch, each using dual electric motors and a 95kWh (usable) battery pack mounted within the floor. The Macan 4 generates 402bhp and 479lb ft of torque, completing the 0-62mph sprint in 5.1sec and running to a top speed of 136mph. The Turbo pushes firmly into sports car territory, going from 0-62mph in 3.3sec thanks to boosted outputs of 630bhp and 833lb ft. Top speed is 162mph.

Both Macans boast competitive range figures, with the 4 achieving 381 miles from a charge and the Turbo 367 miles. The PPE architecture, which has been co-developed with Audi, uses an 800V electrical system for more manageable powertrain temperatures and faster charging speeds – a peak rate of 270kW enables a 10-80 per cent top up in 21 minutes.