The new Porsche Macan kick starts the firm’s next generation of EVs
The Macan has been reinvented as a pure electric SUV, underpinned by Porsche’s new PPE platform
That the Porsche Macan has remained at or near the very top of the performance SUV crop since it launched in 2014 is some achievement. Now, after a decade of service, it’s being replaced by this: the new second-generation Macan.
Now electric only and running on Porsche’s PPE platform, the Macan is the first of Porsche’s new wave of EVs that will include replacements for the 718 Boxster/Cayman, Cayenne and a flagship luxury SUV codenamed K1.
Two models – the Macan 4 and Turbo – will be available at launch, each using dual electric motors and a 95kWh (usable) battery pack mounted within the floor. The Macan 4 generates 402bhp and 479lb ft of torque, completing the 0-62mph sprint in 5.1sec and running to a top speed of 136mph. The Turbo pushes firmly into sports car territory, going from 0-62mph in 3.3sec thanks to boosted outputs of 630bhp and 833lb ft. Top speed is 162mph.
Both Macans boast competitive range figures, with the 4 achieving 381 miles from a charge and the Turbo 367 miles. The PPE architecture, which has been co-developed with Audi, uses an 800V electrical system for more manageable powertrain temperatures and faster charging speeds – a peak rate of 270kW enables a 10-80 per cent top up in 21 minutes.
The original Macan was among the best SUVs to drive in its class, and Porsche aims to carry that form through to the second-gen model. It has a few electronic tricks up its sleeve to achieve this, including a fast-reacting Porsche Traction Management system (ePTM), an electronically-controlled locking rear differential and air suspension.
Standard on the Turbo, the air springs are paired with two-valve adaptive dampers, which can also be specified with the standard steel springs at extra cost. The new Macan also gets optional rear-wheel steering, turning the rear wheels by up to 5 degrees.
Visually, the Macan integrates typical Porsche design themes – such as four-strip LED running lights, soft surfacing and a rear light strip – with a new coupe-like bodystyle. Active front grille flaps, a fully sealed underbody and an active rear spoiler contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.25, matching BMW’s iX.
Inside, occupants sit lower than before (by 28mm in the front and 15mm in the back) with more rear legroom, partly thanks to the new Macan’s 86mm longer wheelbase. Porsche’s latest-generation PCM infotainment system is front and centre, split between a 10.9-inch touchscreen, a curved 12.9-inch digital dash and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Tech highlights include an augmented reality head up display, a ‘Hey Porsche’ voice assistant and a Porsche app store.
Despite the touch-heavy interface, climate settings and media volume are controlled via knurled controls on the centre console, and Porsche’s familiar drive mode switch is present and correct on the steering wheel.
The Macan 4’s £69,800 asking price undercuts the BMW iX xDrive40 by £1185, and the Porsche offers better performance and range (the iX is a second slower to 62mph and gets 264 miles from a charge). The Macan Turbo costs significantly more at £95,000, putting it in range of high-end SUVs like the Lotus Eletre.