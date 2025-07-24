Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 tyre review

On the subject of grip, the Asymmetric 6 features Dry Contact Plus tech, with a contact patch designed to increase under steering and braking loads to give better road holding. In the wet, meanwhile, a new resin in the compound gives the tread more road contact.

The Up isn’t exactly the most isolated and refined car to begin with, but road noise was reasonable on the Asymmetric 6, and they took the sting out of road imperfections to reduce the crashiness of the ride – a characteristic of most Up GTIs. The steering felt positive too. There isn’t the brightness and clarity you’d get with a more performance oriented tyre, but the Up still steers with a pleasing, light precision. Building up to the limit the Goodyears were progressive too, clearly telegraphing breakaway at the front, which happened gradually.

The BMW gave an opportunity to try the Asymmetric 6 on something heavier and more powerful. Traction was excellent, the M235 putting its 296bhp down through its four-wheel drive system without a chirp from the tyres, but under high speed cornering it was left a little wanting for precision, particularly when grip ebbed away. Still, the limit once again felt elastic with no sudden breakaway, which gave confidence to tweak the car’s balance mid-corner and feel it moving beneath you. Harsh low-speed imperfections pattered through the surface but on the whole, the Goodyears were compliant over bumps. On rougher roads, there was some rumble through the car – the Eagles don’t feel like class-leaders in terms of refinement.

Overall the Asymmetric 6 is an impressive tyre. For a serious hot hatch or sports car we’d go for something with more bite and precision, but as a capable, rounded everyday option for a warm hatch, saloon or SUV it’s a fine choice.