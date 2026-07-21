When Ferrari launched the 456 GT, or ‘F116’ if you prefer model type references, in 1992, the motoring press went into retrospective overdrive. Comparisons were invoked with Aston’s V550 Vantage, while others looked back and hailed the return of the front-engine V12 Ferrari by dusting off a Daytona and heading for a rendezvous with the hottest new Italian.

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The thing is, Ferrari’s lineage of four-seat front-engined GTs wasn’t exactly fractured. The 365, 400 and 412i continued to carry the front-engined V12 flag for Ferrari, even if few people noticed or cared much for them. Nonetheless, the three years between the 412i’s discontinuation and the introduction of the new 456 don’t do justice to what looks like a three-decade gulf in style and elegance.

Ferrari 456 GT in detail

As the 1980s drew to a close, the world’s economies had cried enough and started a downhill spiral into oblivion. For Ferrari, it was looking bleak. Now under the control of the Fiat Group (Piero Ferrari, Enzo’s second son, still owned ten per cent of the company) its product line was old and weak, the company’s structure equally creaky.

The board was left with little choice but to make some big decisions. The first was to give the go-ahead for a new V12 coupe, the second was to employ one Luca di Montezemolo as chairman. The 456 was already in the development process when the former Ferrari F1 team boss returned to the company in 1991, but there was still time for him to leave his mark on the car before its debut at the 1992 Paris motor show.