Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

The details that make my Skoda Octavia vRS a great car, even if it gets mistaken for a taxi

Our vRS is proving to be a near-perfect creation for family life, even if it’s no aesthetic masterpiece

by: evo staff
26 Jun 2026
Skoda Octavia vRS hatch Mk4 facelift FF12

'Le bon Dieu est dans le détail,’ said Gustave Flaubert back in 1821. I failed GCSE French, but Google Translate informs me that what he said was something like, ‘The good God is in the detail.’ In other words, whatever one does should be done thoroughly. 

Skoda is one of those automotive brands that really seems to take this principle to heart. I’ve always found its cars to be treasure troves of Easter eggs and clever little features – not necessarily performance-related, but undeniably useful. Thoughtful touches, often overlooked, especially by us. (Don’t worry, the evo bit’s coming.)

Advertisement - Article continues below

Take, for example, that small bit of transparent plastic that can be found on the driver’s side of the windscreen of all Skodas, including my Octavia vRS long-termer. It bugged me for years, and initially I was convinced it was some sort of unusual structural brace to keep the windscreen in place. Until I stumbled across a YouTube clip that revealed it’s actually a clip for holding Pay & Display tickets.

Then there’s the compartment in the driver’s door, home to the now-iconic Skoda umbrella – a feature so consistently deployed across the range, I’m half convinced it’s written into Czech law. That umbrella has saved me from many a Center Parcs woodland downpour. In the back, on the rear of the driver’s seat, there’s now a clever little phone holder — perfect for keeping younger passengers entertained with Peppa Pig during long motorway hauls.

Skoda Octavia vRS hatch Mk4 facelift FF12

Frozen windscreen in the morning? No problem. Just pop open the fuel-filler flap and you’ll find an ice scraper neatly slotted into the back of it. And on it goes. I’m sure there are more hidden features I haven’t discovered yet, but that’s half the fun of running a Skoda: uncovering them as you go. Which brings me to the most important detail: the bright red vRS badges attached to the front and rear of the car. They’re not subtle, and that’s the point. They help establish that this Octavia is something evo-worthy. 

And recently I had this demonstrated to great effect. For once, my eldest decided to take the train back to uni rather than enduring three and a half hours of obscure ’90s hip-hop with me on the A1. It was dark, late and raining when I pulled up outside Peterborough station. No sooner had she hopped out of the passenger side of the Skoda than a couple of middle-aged London commuters made their way towards the car and started to climb in. Yes, they had momentarily mistaken the Octavia for a taxi.

‘Hang on, wait!’ shouted the one who was lagging behind as he clocked the badge. ‘Sorry mate, didn’t see the vRS.’ And with that, his colleague clambered back out. I laughed and drove on. The red badge saved me the embarrassment — and restored KY74 PKF’s reputation. Shame, though. I could have done with the £7.65 fare.

Total mileage6641
Mileage this month1587
mpg this month33.2
Costs this month£0

This story was first featured in evo issue 335.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Porsche confirms no electric 911 as it revises product plans
Porsche 911
News

Porsche confirms no electric 911 as it revises product plans

As it works through one of the toughest patches in its history, Porsche announces an action plan designed to revive its lineup
24 Jun 2026
Fiat Grande Panda review – as cool as a Renault 5 but with petrol power
Fiat Grande Panda front
Reviews

Fiat Grande Panda review – as cool as a Renault 5 but with petrol power

Fiat’s take on the retro-modern small car has substance and talent to match its style
22 Jun 2026
New Audi S3 gets RS3 lights and 130mph active steering, if you want it…
2026 Audi A3 S3 and RS3
News

New Audi S3 gets RS3 lights and 130mph active steering, if you want it…

The Audi A3 range has seen an update for 2026, bringing new interior tech, design tweaks and assistance systems to the range
23 Jun 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content