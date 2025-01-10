New Subaru WRX S210 STI – the most focused STI has a CVT gearbox

The latest Subaru WRX doesn’t live up to the lofty standards set by its Impreza WRX forebears, not least because it’s been missing a truly driver-focused version in the mould of the old 22B or RB5. But with the new WRX S210 STI, Subaru is evoking some of the spirit of those icons by giving us a motorsport-inspired special with a long list of performance upgrades. It’s the pinnacle of modern STIs, although like lesser WRXs, it isn’t a UK market model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The S210 follows the previous S209 and S208 special editions in packing more power and comprehensive chassis improvements to make it the ultimate factory STI. It draws inspiration from Subaru’s WRX race car that competed in last year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours, with a smattering of aero parts and a carbonfibre rear spoiler fitted to the exterior. Beneath the scooped bonnet you’ll find Subaru’s FA24 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer engine, breathing in through a new intake system and out via a low back-pressure exhaust. Combined with an ECU tune, Subaru is targeting peak outputs of 296bhp and 277lb ft.

To harness that power, the S210 gets specially tuned springs and dampers along with new rear roll bar bushes. There are forged 19-inch BBS wheels at each corner, while the braking system uses six-pot Brembo calipers, drilled discs and a new pad compound, with recalibrated servo assistance for improved feel.

So far so good, but if there’s one element of the S210 that makes us a little apprehensive, it’s the gearbox. Rather than a manual, Subaru has fitted its ‘Performance Transmission’, which is essentially a CVT with a manual mode that can mimic a conventional eight-speed auto. The shift characteristics have been designed to complement the boxer engine’s power delivery, but we can’t help but think that the most driver-focused modern WRX should come with three pedals.

Inside, the S210 gets nappa leather Recaro seats with carbon backrests, red contrast stitching and an S210 chassis plate. Pricing for the run of 500 cars is yet to be announced, but for those in the UK, the only hope of owning one will be to import from overseas.