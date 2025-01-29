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Long term tests

How taking my Toyota GR Yaris in for a service was like flying Ryanair

It's service time for the Fast Fleet Toyota GR Yaris – and an insight into how others do it

by: John Barker
12 Nov 2026
evo Fast Fleet Toyota GR Yaris10

With not much time left with the evo Fast Fleet Toyota GR Yaris, its 6000-mile service became due, so I booked it in with my closest Toyota dealer, Steven Eagell in Peterborough. A few days before, as I was parking elsewhere, I noticed another Yaris had drawn up alongside. It was on a 21 plate, just washed and looked immaculate. Turns out its owner had it serviced by Steven Eagell too but was very particular and supplied his own oils for the engine, diffs and gearbox. His car also had only 6000 miles on it and so only an engine oil change was due, but he’d had them all done, which is an insight into how some owners cherish their GR Yarises.

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> Toyota GR Yaris review – a modern-day hot hatch icon

There was an online check-in to complete a day or two before the service and, as it sounds, it was a lot like Ryanair, with added cost options offered, such as an air-conditioning servicing, fitting of extras and the like. The service took four hours and included changing the cabin filter and engine oil and filter, a short road test and a bunch of checks. I was asked if I’d like the car washed, the service receptionist explaining that some owners specifically asked them not to because their cars had specialist paint finishes.

evo Fast Fleet Toyota GR Yaris10

The service included a video walk-through under the car, describing brake pad and tyre condition (8mm and 6mm left all round, respectively) and cost £315. I really feel I should have used up more of the tyres; at this rate they’ll last 20,000 miles…

Total mileage5813
Mileage this month1587
mpg this month34.9
Costs this month£315 (service)
Price when new£30,020
Price today (2026)From £20k

This story was first featured in evo issue 325.

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