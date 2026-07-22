A purposeful prod of the accelerator soon puts that to bed, with a screech on the hot asphalt and some tugging at the wheel to let you know how hard the front tyres are working, though traction is actually very good, at least in warm, dry weather. Weighty steering and a purposeful-feeling ride definitely give off performance-car vibes. The ride then goes beyond purposeful and enters the realms of unremittingly busy, the uprated spring and damper rates, thick anti-roll bars and enormous wheels reacting to every imperfection you can see as well as a bunch you had no idea were there.

Controlling a kerbweight of 1597kg is presumably the reason for buttoning everything down so tightly, but the flip side is that the GSE doesn’t struggle for turn-in response, with an enjoyably pointy feel and little body movement. You can feel the weight, especially through direction changes, but it’s remarkably well controlled and admirably agile, if not an experience that’ll keep you coming back for more.

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I’m not sure it’s possible to have a bad time on a racetrack (unless it’s 2026 and your name is Fernando Alonso), but the Mokka’s actually a bit of a hoot around Croft. Higher cornering forces mean there’s a little more weight transfer and while you can’t lean on the front end forever, and need to wait a bit before booting it out of the tightest turns despite the Torsen, you can sling it around like a proper hot hatch. It feels fast down the straights, balanced on turn-in, rides the kerbs well, and though the brake pedal feels a little soft, those Alcons don’t struggle for power, at least during our short two-lap stints.

Track driving unlocks a little of the personality that the Mokka GSE is lacking on the road, where it’s quick and effective but not especially interactive. Given few Mokka GSEs are likely to be driven on track that’s a bit of a waste, and suggests that, while Vauxhall and Opel have done a great job with this fast little crossover, it’ll join the Juke Nismo, Puma ST et al in not quite replacing proper hot hatches in either the market or our affections.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE specs