The Volkswagen Polo GTI has never quite hit the spot in the same way the Golf GTI. Each and every iteration somehow failed to fully replicate the traits of a truly engaging hot hatch. Now though, the hot Polo has been given its biggest shake-up since its original launch 28 years ago. It’s gone all-electric in the shape of the new VW ID.Polo GTI.

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Not only does this mark a huge change for the Polo GTI, it’s an even bigger one for GTI as a whole, as this is the first electric model ever to wear the badge. Until now, mildly tweaked variants of Volkswagen’s electric ID. products have only gone as far as the middling ‘GTX’ badge, but now they’re gone all the way with GTI – according to Volkswagen passenger cars CEO Thomas Schäfer, there’s much more to come too…

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ID.Polo GTI technical details

The starting point of the ID.Polo GTI is a strong one, as the ordinary ID.Polo is already 50 per cent stiffer than an ordinary combustion-powered Polo thanks to the use of torsion rings at the front and rear. The GTI doesn’t get an increase in chassis rigidity as a result, but what it does receive is single-valve DCC adaptive suspension, a 35 per cent increase in spring stiffness and a 15mm drop in ride height. The anti-roll bar is stiffer too, and to allow for a 1 degree increase in negative camber, it has unique wheel carriers at the front.