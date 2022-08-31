I adore the Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, but the BMW M4 is better at one thing

It’s no secret that I’m an Alfa fan, so it was with great delight that I nabbed the key to RY73 FXZ from regular custodian James Taylor. I spent plenty of miles in our previous Alfa – the four-cylinder Giulia Veloce – and enjoyed its deftness and impressive turn of speed. It looked great, too. Less muscular than the Quadrifoglio, but beautifully svelte and super-stylish.

Trouble is, despite its abundant appeal, the Veloce suffers from not being the Quadrifoglio. That might sound disappointing, as people like us aren’t supposed to be so easily swayed, but hopefully it’s forgivable given the seductive qualities of a 513bhp twin-turbocharged V6 and that jacked four-door physique.

> Alfa Romeo Giulia review – get one while you still can

Life feels good when you’ve got a Quadrifoglio to walk up to and take for a drive. It’s got such presence that every journey becomes an event. The lusty V6 is a real force of nature, firing with a baritone blare before settling into a deep, pulsing idle. The eight-speed automatic transmission is smooth and responsive when left to its own devices, which emphasises the effortless flex from the generous 442lb ft of torque.

Despite this abundant performance and obvious charm, once beyond the initial flush of enjoyment, further exposure has led me to the reluctant conclusion that the Giulia is beginning to feel its age. Not so far as performance is concerned – the biturbo V6 is as epic as ever – but the chassis doesn’t have the poise, control and mass-defying agility of its rivals.