Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

I adore the Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, but the BMW M4 is better at one thing

An early second opinion on our latest Quadrifoglio confirms it’s still a thrill, but not without flaws

by: Richard Meaden
18 Feb 2026
evo Fast Fleet Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio19

It’s no secret that I’m an Alfa fan, so it was with great delight that I nabbed the key to RY73 FXZ from regular custodian James Taylor. I spent plenty of miles in our previous Alfa – the four-cylinder Giulia Veloce – and enjoyed its deftness and impressive turn of speed. It looked great, too. Less muscular than the Quadrifoglio, but beautifully svelte and super-stylish.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Trouble is, despite its abundant appeal, the Veloce suffers from not being the Quadrifoglio. That might sound disappointing, as people like us aren’t supposed to be so easily swayed, but hopefully it’s forgivable given the seductive qualities of a 513bhp twin-turbocharged V6 and that jacked four-door physique.

> Alfa Romeo Giulia review – get one while you still can

Life feels good when you’ve got a Quadrifoglio to walk up to and take for a drive. It’s got such presence that every journey becomes an event. The lusty V6 is a real force of nature, firing with a baritone blare before settling into a deep, pulsing idle. The eight-speed automatic transmission is smooth and responsive when left to its own devices, which emphasises the effortless flex from the generous 442lb ft of torque.

Despite this abundant performance and obvious charm, once beyond the initial flush of enjoyment, further exposure has led me to the reluctant conclusion that the Giulia is beginning to feel its age. Not so far as performance is concerned – the biturbo V6 is as epic as ever – but the chassis doesn’t have the poise, control and mass-defying agility of its rivals.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
In-depth reviews
Long term tests
Reviews

Part of this is due to limited scope when it comes to what you can dial-up or wind back, at least compared to the endlessly configurable G8x-series BMW M3/M4, but my main issue is that what choice you do have with the suspension either feels under-damped or over-sprung, with nothing in between.

evo Fast Fleet Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio19

In the softer setting you can settle into things well enough, thanks to a pliant low-speed ride, but once you build speed it doesn’t have sufficient body control to cope with crests and compressions. It’s not forever falling into its bump-stops, but you do sense the car is using more of its wheel travel than it should for the speed you’re carrying. Up your pace and those same compressions regularly have the Giulia running out of ideas. It creates a sense of weight, which is the opposite to the physics-defying dynamics of M division’s heavyweight mid-sized supersaloon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Switching to the firmer damping mode tightens the vertical movement for better control in those critical moments, but it feels like it’s constantly tensing its core muscles. The resulting brittleness becomes wearing after a while, so you knock the dampers back into their softer mode, only to feel frustrated by the soggy body control. It’s a frustrating cycle, and something which began to taint my overall enjoyment of the car.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

During my spell with the Alfa I took it to Goodwood for an evo trackday. Not with the expectation of pounding around all day – it’s not that kind of car – but to see how the Giulia felt with its new mechanical limited-slip differential.

evo Fast Fleet Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio19

Goodwood’s long, fast curves were less of a test for the diff, which hooked-up nicely out of the looping horseshoe-shaped Lavant corner, but rather more of a challenge for the left-front Pirelli P Zero. These flagship Giulias have always been nose-heavy on track, but it never ceases to amaze me how quickly they will ruin the hardest-worked front tyre. Three laps was enough to make a chewed-up mess of the shoulder, which was very disappointing. Especially as the heavier BMW M4 Competition we ran a year or so ago shrugged off many more laps at the same circuit.

It’s indicative of life as a vicarious Alfisti that now that Taylor has finally reclaimed the Giulia I find myself missing it despite the flaws. But that’s the Alfa Paradox: can’t live with them, can’t live without them.

Mileage this month701
Total mileage7759 
Overall mpg25.1
Costs this month£0

This story was first featured in evo issue 327.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

​Best hot hatchbacks 2026 - affordable family-friendly fast cars
Best hot hatchbacks
Best cars

​Best hot hatchbacks 2026 - affordable family-friendly fast cars

The VW Golf GTI Edition 50 and Toyota Yaris Aero Performance breath life into what was an ailing hot hatch segment
16 Feb 2026
The man who traded fighter jets for rally cars, and never looked back
Chris Tolman
Features

The man who traded fighter jets for rally cars, and never looked back

From building BTCC engines to crafting the ultimate Peugeot 205 GTI restomods, Chris Tolman’s journey is one defined by automotive passion and precisi…
15 Feb 2026
New BMW M5 2027 facelift spied – the hybrid Audi RS6 won’t have it easy
2027 BMW M5 Touring spied
News

New BMW M5 2027 facelift spied – the hybrid Audi RS6 won’t have it easy

The LCI update for the BMW M5 will being Neue Klasse stylistic sensibility to BMW’s big garish super saloon
16 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content