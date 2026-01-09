As the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio enters its tenth year on sale, in comes the latest in a long line of special editions, the Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa. Quite unlike the stickers and trims jobs we’ve seen before however, something is immediately very different about it.

You will have seen it before clicking on the story, so let’s get it out the way – that… or er, those wings. Yes, we are properly in ‘oh god, we can’t discontinue it yet. What do we do?’ territory. Unexpectedly, Alfa Romeo calls the overall treatment the ‘low drag’ kit and the Luna Rossa ‘the most efficient Quadrifoglio ever’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In addition to the swooping rear wings, we see canards on the front and sides (the latter reminiscent of those seen on the Giulia GTAm). The result is, Alfa claims, up to five times more downforce than the standard Quadrifoglio. In numbers, that’s a peak of 140kg at 186mph – that speed itself suggesting the aero doesn’t add drag, giving credence to Alfa’s efficiency claims.

The iridescent grey with black and red highlights colour scheme and indeed the name, come from the Luna Rossa race boat team and their AC75 boat, competitors in the 2024 America’s Cup. Alfa Romeo will be sponsoring the vessel for the 38th America’s Cup, to be held in Italy for the first time ever.

That influence carries through to the cabin, with the Sparco bucket seats featuring upholstery inspired by the crew’s life vests. Meanwhile the dash is trimmed in material from the Luna Rossa boat sails. The partnership has inspired those wild wings, too, their split design a nod to the efficient hydrofoil appendages of a proper race boat. Just don’t take them too literally and put your Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa upside down in the Bay of Naples…