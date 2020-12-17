Italy is undoubtedly the land of the supercar. From Ferrari to Lamborghini, Maserati and, latterly, Pagani, Italy does pinup exotics like Germany does Autobahn-slaying übersaloons, the latest being Ferrari's 849 Testarossa and Maserati's GT2 Stradale.

But to dismiss Italy as only making supercars, would be reductive. Over the years Italian manufacturers have taken on the very best hot hatches, supersaloons and grand tourers with their own entries, with the very best infused with the same intangible X-factor that flows so freely through the crags of supercar valley.

Below, then, is a selection of the very best Italy has had to offer, spanning its entire output, from unobtainable hypercars to punchy hot hatches, all of which we at evo have driven and tested extensively.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

You would have imagined a junior Ferrari hypercar would arrive to universal acclaim and adoration – that it would be the car to be seen in and to drive. That was unfortunately not the case on the arrival of the hybridised SF90 Stradale. We found it a disconnected, disjointed car, its vast complexity not rationalised into a cohesive driving experience. Ferrari improved it over the years and transformed it with the SF90 XX.

The 849 Testarossa is here as the ultimate debug. The fundamentals are the same – twin-turbo V8, two electric motors on the front axle and one between the engine and gearbox. What’s totally overhauled, including the styling obviously, is how all its systems work. The 849 Testarossa is a much more natural-feeling supercar. Still AWD, still delivering enormous performance, but it’s a car that feels more familiar dynamically than the frankly alien early SF90. Just as well given it has the astonishing Lamborghini Revuelto to compete with.

Ferrari F80

Ferrari doesn’t tend to drop the ball with its top-flight hypercars, and despite a move to turbocharged V6 hybrid power from the LaFerrari’s hybrid-assisted V12, the F80 still feels incredibly special – and even more capable. The V6 move makes sense both from a marketing perspective and a mechanical one too – the V6 sits nicely with the brand’s Le Mans and F1 programmes, and it literally sits nicely, low and far back in the car’s carbonfibre chassis for optimal weight distribution.