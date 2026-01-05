First new BMW Alpina model to launch in 2027, inspired by the 7-series
A new Alpina model ‘inspired by the BMW 7-series’ is set to arrive next year. Here’s what we know
BMW has announced the first new standalone BMW Alpina model will be launched in 2027. Details of the car are largely under wraps for now but the Bavarian marque says it will be ‘inspired by the BMW 7-series.’ Alpina officially became a part of BMW on 1 January 2026, with BMW having acquired the trademark rights to the Alpina brand, rather than the Alpina company as a whole.
Future BMW Alpina models will be positioned in a more upmarket space than previous cars from both firms. BMW has confirmed the BMW Alpina range of models will be positioned above the most expensive BMW models and the least expensive Rolls-Royce. It’s a potentially lucrative segment, with Range Rovers, for example, often optioned to £200,000 and up, and BMW aims to, in the company’s own words, ‘tap into additional potential at the top end of the market.’
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As to what the new car may look like, some clues may be found in the Vision BMW Alpina concept revealed at Villa d’Este in Italy in May 2026. That was a two-door, 2+2 coupe; however BMW confirmed at the time that the first BMW Alpina production model will have four doors. With an overall length of 5m 23cm, the concept was 16cm shorter than the BMW 7-series. Many of the show car’s design cues were inspired by the 1970s Alpina B7 Turbo. Head of design Maximilian Missoni described the show car’s design as a reference for the group, so we can expect many of its cues to feature in the new production car.
That may include a similarly angular grille, with the traditional 3D ‘ALPINA’ script below confirmed as a feature for production models. The famous Alpina ‘deco-set’ graphics will return as an option but this time painted beneath the lacquer on the bodywork, rather than applied as decals. Expect Alpina’s traditional 20-spoke wheels to return, too. Rear-seat comfort will be a priority as well as driving dynamics.
We can expect the new car to be revealed in the first half of 2027, with sales likely to start in autumn.
BMW buys Alpina: the background
The feeling around Alpina’s wholesale absorption into the BMW Group, which completed with the transfer of the Alpina trademark rights on January 1, was not one of optimism when it was first announced. At worst, there were fears the name would be mothballed and at best, that Alpina cars would lose the appreciable individuality from the BMWs on which they were based. The official launch of the new BMW Alpina brand (and subsequently the Vision BMW Alpina concept) gave the first clues as to what this new era may entail.
First, BMW calls BMW Alpina ‘an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group Umbrella’, which assuages those worst-case fears that the name would simply be retired. Given ongoing conjecture around the future of internal combustion, being its own brand, able to fall under any ‘low volume’ classifications that may be granted immunity from any future legislative pressures, could be a masterstroke on BMW’s part.
Production cars are yet to be revealed but we do know they’ll feature the words BMW ALPINA emblazoned at the centre of the rear. The traditional Alpina crest badge lives on but with a more modern redesign. It has a monochrome treatment in place of the old red and blue. It keeps the traditional throttle body and crankshaft emblems but no longer has the previous heraldic shield element.
What will BMW Alpina cars consist of? Exclusive designs and materials and even acoustics. Under the slogan ‘speed not sport,’ new BMW Alpina models will be capable of very high performance but will be clearly differentiated from BMW’s M division models, with an emphasis on comfort (including the famous Comfort+ driving mode).
BMW Alpina will also step up offerings in terms of bespoke options and accessories and the dealer and retail model will be based on that of Rolls-Royce.
As a reminder, Alpina as it was went out with production of the 624bhp 626lb ft B8 GT, a 99-off model based on the 8-series Gran Coupe. All the celebrated Alpina hallmarks were on full display – exclusive bodywork, colourway and livery and subtle dynamic, performance and sound enhancements.