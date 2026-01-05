BMW has announced the first new standalone BMW Alpina model will be launched in 2027. Details of the car are largely under wraps for now but the Bavarian marque says it will be ‘inspired by the BMW 7-series.’ Alpina officially became a part of BMW on 1 January 2026, with BMW having acquired the trademark rights to the Alpina brand, rather than the Alpina company as a whole.

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Future BMW Alpina models will be positioned in a more upmarket space than previous cars from both firms. BMW has confirmed the BMW Alpina range of models will be positioned above the most expensive BMW models and the least expensive Rolls-Royce. It’s a potentially lucrative segment, with Range Rovers, for example, often optioned to £200,000 and up, and BMW aims to, in the company’s own words, ‘tap into additional potential at the top end of the market.’

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As to what the new car may look like, some clues may be found in the Vision BMW Alpina concept revealed at Villa d’Este in Italy in May 2026. That was a two-door, 2+2 coupe; however BMW confirmed at the time that the first BMW Alpina production model will have four doors. With an overall length of 5m 23cm, the concept was 16cm shorter than the BMW 7-series. Many of the show car’s design cues were inspired by the 1970s Alpina B7 Turbo. Head of design Maximilian Missoni described the show car’s design as a reference for the group, so we can expect many of its cues to feature in the new production car.

That may include a similarly angular grille, with the traditional 3D ‘ALPINA’ script below confirmed as a feature for production models. The famous Alpina ‘deco-set’ graphics will return as an option but this time painted beneath the lacquer on the bodywork, rather than applied as decals. Expect Alpina’s traditional 20-spoke wheels to return, too. Rear-seat comfort will be a priority as well as driving dynamics.