This forgotten ‘90s Subaru rally car is one of the rarest and only costs £15k

‘The trouble is that people on forums will often complain about this or that not being original, but Subaru made these cars to be modified. For example, you cannot tell me that the engineers in Japan honestly thought a two-pot sliding caliper setup for the front brakes was adequate. They merely put the most basic items on because they knew that everyone going rallying would change them.’

This hugely sensible outlook brings me up short and makes me look at the car afresh. Dan really hasn’t done anything that Subaru wouldn’t have expected and it is still very much a stripped-out MY93 Type RA. The lack of side skirts gives it a very clean look and Dan is hoping to find an original unadorned, undrilled boot, as even the low-level wing you can see here is a later addition. You might think that the front grille with its blanked-off fog lights is as basic as it comes, but this first RA actually rolled out of the factory with two totally impractical gaping holes where owners were expected to put their own fogs.

Pull the black door handle, marvel at the frameless window and then settle into the driver’s seat. The first UK Impreza Turbos got truly rubbish chairs with about as much support as a broken flip flop, but the JDM WRXs got buckets from the outset and they are ace. For me, the best seats cradle you gently at the bottom of the rib cage, locating rather than restricting, just like these. The dark material that covers the chairs has a curiously rough weave that looks like a modern interpretation of Harris Tweed. However, your eyes are more likely to be distracted by the gloriously naff ‘red tiger’ panels that are situated on the side bolsters, below the headrests and in nightclubs all over Essex.

The rest of the interior is pretty sparse, as you’d expect of an RA, although this car has manual air conditioning, which was a dealer option. The original (optional) carpet mat set in this car is also worth a mention as it has the sort of lustrously deep pile that you could lose small Dachshunds in. Something I hadn’t expected to see is a button marked ‘I/C Water Spray’, as I’d thought this only arrived in much later Imprezas, but there it is to the left of the steering wheel. The wheel itself is a tasteful three-spoke OMP item. Dan has the original three-spoke Nardi in his garage at home, but says it has become noticeably flexy with age. Being of a similar stature to me (i.e. lanky in the leg), he’s also added a boss behind the wheel to get himself more comfortable.