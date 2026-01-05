BMW Alpina’s first standalone model, a V8-engined car based on the BMW 7-series and set for launch in 2027, is undergoing testing. BMW’s newly-formed subsidiary company has offered new insight into the car's development, as well as showing off fresh images and video of the prototype during high-speed testing at Nardo.

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This testing is to the end of refining the car in line with BMW Alpina’s stated brief – ‘speed not sport’, making it fast but not in an aggressive way. In the video, the car can be seen steadily but confidently crossing the 186mph barrier.

The new Alpina is confirmed to be receiving a version of BMW’s twin-turbo V8 engine, with the testing also focusing on refining the engine and throttle mapping so that there are no rough edges to the smooth delivery of its significant performance. It’s said the engine’s maximum torque is ‘available across virtually the entire rev range’.

For reference, the new BMW 7-series will also be available with the 4.4-litre S68 twin-turbo V8 in M760 xDrive-form. Without any of the hybrid assistance seen in the M5, it will develop 562bhp and 553lb ft. ‘Speed not sport’ also means the car must have a suspension set-up that balances dynamics with comfort, and this is another focus of these tests.