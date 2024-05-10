The Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 is a hydrogen-powered racing prototype

Alpine has revealed the Alpenglow Hy4 ahead of its track debut at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, two years since we first saw the model in concept-form at the Paris Motor Show. Built to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen power in performance cars, this first rolling prototype leads the way for a second iteration set for a reveal later this year.

As daunting carbon neutrality objectives loom over the industry, Alpine is making strides in developing performance cars powered by more sustainable fuels. While it’s preparing for the launch of seven new pure-electric models by 2030, starting in 2024 with the A290 hot hatch, hydrogen is not out of the question.

Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine, believes hydrogen has a future beyond the firm's track cars. Speaking about the potential for a hydrogen Alpine road car, he said: '...we are learning a lot about the technology, we are in the middle between road cars and racing cars and we may have in mind to go both ways,' adding '...we may consider something for sure in the future.'

Unlike the concept of 2022, the car you see here is a real, driveable machine, built around a Ligier LMP3 carbon monocoque and powered entirely by hydrogen. While most hydrogen cars opt for fuel cell technology in which the gas produces electricity to power electric motors, the Hy4 retains a traditional internal combustion engine, injecting hydrogen directly into an Oreca-derived 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder in place of conventional fuel. Alpine says this maintains an element of familiarity for both drivers and spectators, while reaping the inherent efficiency, emissions and cooling benefits of hydrogen power.

Alpenglow Hy4 is ready to hit the track for demonstration runs at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours, but this is far from its final form. The four-cylinder at its core is a development engine leading the way for an all-new V6, developed by Alpine specifically to run on hydrogen – this unit will make its debut in a second prototype set for reveal by the end of the year and is already undergoing dyno tests.