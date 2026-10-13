The question of longevity looms large over electric (and electrified) cars. The cost of battery reconditioning or replacement on a 15-year-old daily driver EV is feared by many to dwarf the maintenance costs used car buyers are currently accustomed to.

What about in sports and supercars – cars that aren’t a white good but a cherished possession, owned by successive generations of enthusiasts? Will the batteries in the looming next generation of electric sports cars render them obsolete and depreciated or even inoperable and worthless, decades down the line? Faced with either eventuality, buyer apprehension is quite understandable. Well, Alpine is thinking about this problem as development continues on the next-generation Alpine A110 sports car. The message: it’s got your back.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The answer, as explained to evo by Alpine CEO Philippe Krief at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, is in how the car is future-proofed now, to be upgradable (hardware and software-wise) and not prohibitively expensive or complicated to work on when the time comes for a heart transplant.

‘When you buy a car like that, it's for life. So we are actually thinking exactly how to do that. We are working on what will happen in 10-15 years' time, where the battery will be – because of aging, because of a lot of things – decreasing in performance and the residual values will drop. We cannot afford that. We want to offer our customers something so they can be sure of their car during its lifetime, that the car will always keep at least the same performance and energy.’

Battery replacement and upgrades

Alpine will offer a battery replacement and upgrade program of some form – details to be determined in terms of pricing, periods, warranties and so on – not unlike that of Ferrari. Krief’s old employer offers full battery replacements every eight years (or at a certain drop in performance or reliability) with its extended warranty programs.