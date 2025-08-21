My £30k Aston Martin finally got the tyres it deserved, then it stopped working

> The £1.5m Aston Martin Valen is an 838bhp V12 special with a hidden purpose

The improvement in ride quality is immediately obvious. Not night-and-day different, but significantly improved. Where there was that harsh, thrummy brittleness, the ride now feels more robust, with a welcome layer of pliancy. The V8V is not suddenly transformed into a smooth-riding GT, it’s still definitely on the sporting side, but now the sharp edges of ridges and potholes are rounded off and the car thumps rather than crashes over all but the worst of them. There’s also a slight reduction in tyre roar over coarse surfaces, which is very welcome. And though it’s still early days and I’m still scrubbing them in, there seems to be more turn-in bite and more resistance to understeer too.

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Alas, any further investigation has been temporarily curtailed. As I mentioned last month, a warning light appeared on the dash soon after the Aston came out of winter storage, together with a message that read ‘Emission System Service Required’. An inspection at specialists Nicholas Mee & Co suggested that, while in store, some manner of rodent had nibbled a section of wiring to the air mass sensors. The V8V would have to be booked in again for further investigation but the earliest slot they had was in late April.

As long as the car seemed to be running perfectly, which it was, this wasn’t a problem. But then last week I set off on my regular local loop and as I accelerated out of the next village the power suddenly reduced and another message flashed up: ‘Engine System Service Urgent’. The engine then went into some sort of ‘limp home’ mode, so limp home is what we did.

Since then I’ve driven it again, very cautiously, and that particular warning hasn’t reappeared, but clearly there’s something amiss here. It’s booked into Mee & Co for a couple of weeks’ time as I write. Meanwhile my credit card is on high alert and preparing to go into limp-home mode.

Total mileage 43,510 Mileage this month 132 Cost this month £937.28 (four new tyres, fitted) mpg this month 19.3

This story was first featured in evo issue 298.