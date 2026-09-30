It’s very much modern Kia inside, which is to say surprisingly well built, with lots of tactile physical buttons for vital controls like seat and wheel heating on the door panel, and climate control on physical rockers beneath the infotainment display. The controls on the steering wheel are physical too, and the GT even gets an additional button for GT mode, giving you instant access to the sharpest setup much like the M1 and M2 buttons on BMW M cars.

The GT might have a performance edge, but it’s just as practical as the ordinary EV4, which is where this car really comes into its own. There’s a complete flat floor in the front and back to make its already capacious cabin even more comfortable to be in. There's a lot of useful storage too, a three-pin plug socket in the rear, and numerous other everyday usability features that prove its engineers gave plenty of attention to the important bits.

The seats are unique to this car and have more aggressive bolstering to hold you in place, which they do well, but they’re not the most comfortable for longer drives in my experience. The steering wheel has plenty of articulation, which isn’t a given in 2026, and it’s a pleasant environment overall. The central infotainment system is sharp, snappy and feature rich, but this does mean that you can find yourself diving through multiple menus to find what you’re looking for – thankfully much of this can be avoided with custom-mapped buttons for one-press access.

Price, specs and rivals

The Kia EV4 GT is priced from £49,345, which makes it £10,000 cheaper than its near-600bhp EV6 GT sibling and £15,000 cheaper than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Its performance is not match for either though, and aligns more closely with the new 321bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTI. The Tesla Model 3 is also a very worthy candidate, with the middling long range all-wheel drive model almost identical in price at £49,990 and considerably quicker on paper with a 4.2sec 0-60mph time.

In the petrol-powered world, Volkswagen’s Golf R is the closest equivalent. It’s a much more capable and engaging driver’s car and available for less money at £46,810, but it is a smaller car that might not cater to the do-it-all requirements of a larger family. If you’re looking for a quick EV to tick that box, the EV4 GT does it well.

Kia EV4 GT specs