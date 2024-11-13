Aston Martin Valour review – a £1.5m V12 Aston you could drive daily

Downsides? Your right elbow (in this left-hand-drive car) naturally rests on a lovely-looking bit of carbon trim that flexes and makes an annoying tapping sound against the console below, and the engine start button is just in front of the gear gate and surrounded by an enormous piece of trim which, if you’re not careful, you can painfully trap your fingers against when putting the lever into reverse gear. And being based on the old Vantage cockpit means it incorporates the old, Mercedes-sourced infotainment system, which looks dated and is famously clunky to operate. That said, to quibble about infotainment in a car such as this feels like missing the point slightly.

It’s a front-engined, 700bhp-plus V12 supercar with a manual gearbox, so let’s find some quiet roads and see what it feels like away from traffic and let off its leash a little. The ride quality at low speeds is very smooth and, happily, that’s the case when you up the pace too, even on lumpy, uneven back-roads. Springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and geometry are all unique to the Valour. The adaptive dampers have three modes: Sport, Sport+ and Track, toggled from the steering wheel. As with the rest of the driving experience, the damping is more relaxed than I’d expected given the Valour’s extreme appearance. You might feel a bit too much body movement when pressing on in Sport, but Sport+ brings more control without ruining the ride. In fact, even in much firmer Track the ride is rarely overly crashy or unsettled (on these mostly smooth roads, at least). But composure and lateral grip during cornering is impressive: this is a sticky car. With strong traction too, although our test is on an admittedly warm, dry day. The Valour wears the same AML-spec Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres as the latest Vantage, incidentally.

Aston has stiffened the structure taken from the earlier-gen Vantage with a number of additional bracing elements, and on the basis of this drive the work has paid off. ‘We learned a lot of lessons from the V12 Vantage, in how to stiffen up the front of the platform for dynamic benefits,’ explains Simon Newton, Aston Martin’s director of vehicle performance. ‘That car was tuned quite aggressively, but the detail and engineering changes to the body also gave us a great platform for refinement.’