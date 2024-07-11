Audi RS e-tron GT Fast Fleet test – 6 months in the 637bhp electric saloon

Taking Porsche’s impressive J1 platform to produce its own take on the electric four-door coupe-saloon that has served Porsche so spectacularly well in the shape of the Taycan, things looked promising for the Audi RS e-tron GT. To find out how it fared day-to-day and in the real world, we made it the first electric car to join evo’s Fast Fleet.

Not all were taken with the e-tron’s looks, the long front overhang seeming out of proportion with the rear and there being too much plastic trim for a car costing the wrong side of £100,000. And for an RS model it lacked the visual punch of its ICE relatives, although some considered this to be a good thing.

There were also raised eyebrows when it came to the GT’s cabin. This was a twofold issue. As with the exterior, the interior lacked the flourishes of the likes of an RS6 when it came to the design and materials used. It felt and looked too normal. Add in the A3-sourced switchgear and an HMI unit taken from other series-production Audis and it seemed a bit last-century. Where Porsche’s Taycan looks and feels like no other Porsche in the family, with a distinct, future-inspired design language, the e-tron GT felt disappointing and like a missed opportunity.

How it drove, however, was anything but disappointing, as it proved that few cars are as relaxing and calming as a premium EV. The lack of powertrain vibration and noise, even compared with the most well-insulated ICE vehicles, took the stress out of every journey. The ride was settled, never interrupting the calmness in the cabin, while the weight of the GT’s 90kWh battery coupled to the rest of the car (2347kg all-in!) meant a sizable obstacle was required to distract it from its path.