The 2025 Audi RS3 gets a host of improvements – and smells nicer too

Performance gains are said to come from chassis tweaks instead, making the most of the car’s new standard-fit Pirelli P Zero R tyres, which are 265-section at the front, 245 at the rear. As before, the RS3 comes with a rear RS Torque Splitter as standard to allow for torque vectoring when it’s needed most, but Audi has recalibrated the software behind this system in order to further enhance its abilities. The ESC and adaptive dampers have also been given a software update for the same reason.

Inside, the 2025 RS3 gets Audi’s new-style steering wheel with a flatter, more simplistic design than before. RS sports seats with improved bolstering (and exposed carbonfibre shells on non-UK cars), a 12.3-inch digital dash with updated graphics and RS-specific shift lights, a new 10.1-inch central infotainment display and improved ambient lighting all give the cabin a much-needed lift. The lighting upgrade includes trick backlit door cards and more sophisticated illumination of key areas of the cabin.

While testing on the Nürburgring was certainly part of the process, the development of this RS3 was also said to have focused on interior smell. Yes, really. Audi says it worked on picking materials that emit a pleasant odour when up to temperature, and that it chemically analysed over 200 individual parts to ensure it has an aroma that customers will appreciate…

Something we’re more pleased to hear is that Audi has included new dedicated Performance mode and RS Individual buttons on the steering wheel to allow drivers to access desired modes with a single button press. Opt for the range-topping Carbon Vorsprung model and not only do you get adaptive suspension as standard, but also the Technology Pack Pro, adding a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats and additional driving assistance features.

The 2025 Audi RS3 is priced from £59,510 for the Sportback and £60,510 for the saloon, with prices rising by up to £9140 for the Carbon Vorsprung range-toppers. Order books open in September.