The 2025 Audi RS3 gets a host of improvements – and smells nicer too
Audi has revealed its mid-life update for the ‘8Y’ RS3, enhancing its design, dynamics and interior tech
The current-generation Audi RS3 has been the best received in the model’s history, with more sophisticated dynamics joining the characterful five-cylinder power plant to make it a more desirable offering. A few years on from its 2021 launch, Audi has now revealed a mid-life facelift, which brings an updated design and chassis enhancements to both the hyperhatch and its saloon sibling. Order books open in September, with prices starting from £59,510.
As before, the UK line-up comprises a saloon and Sportback hatch (the former commanding a £1000 premium), with both having been treated to the same enhancements for the 2025 model year. Most notable is the change to exterior design, with a new, more angular front bumper and grille combination. The grille is now of a more intricate honeycomb design, with its frame extending further outwards to give the impression of greater width; wider-set side intake surrounds also contribute to the effect. There are also now three motorsport-inspired inlets set below the central grille, with new chequer-themed daytime running lights boosting aggression. Those lights can also be customised from within the cabin, with three themes to choose from.
It’s a similar story at the rear, with a focus on emphasising width bringing a more aggressive carbonfibre diffuser that integrates both a new vertical reflector and those trademark RS3 dual oval exhaust tips into its design. As with the headlights, the rear light units have been updated, with buyers of the Carbon Black and Carbon Vorsprung editions receiving darkened units as standard.
UK cars come with 19-inch wheels across the board, but a new 10-spoke wheel design (offered in two diamond-cut finishes) is now available and comes as standard on Carbon Black and Carbon Vorsprung cars. Gloss black and carbonfibre trim elements are also standard should you opt for anything but the entry-level model. RS-specific Kyalami Green and Kemora Grey paint are now options for the facelifted car, alongside metallic Ascari Blue, Progressive Red and Daytona Grey, with that last colour available in matt finish.
Particularly good news is that the RS3 will retain its charismatic 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder for at least another few years. Power stands at the exact same 395bhp and 369lb ft of torque as before, sent to all four wheels for an unchanged 3.8sec 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed (or 174mph on Carbon Vorsprung cars). Audi says it has made changes to the exhaust system to improve sound consistency and depth, though, with the valve system optimised at between 2200 and 3500rpm.
Performance gains are said to come from chassis tweaks instead, making the most of the car’s new standard-fit Pirelli P Zero R tyres, which are 265-section at the front, 245 at the rear. As before, the RS3 comes with a rear RS Torque Splitter as standard to allow for torque vectoring when it’s needed most, but Audi has recalibrated the software behind this system in order to further enhance its abilities. The ESC and adaptive dampers have also been given a software update for the same reason.
Inside, the 2025 RS3 gets Audi’s new-style steering wheel with a flatter, more simplistic design than before. RS sports seats with improved bolstering (and exposed carbonfibre shells on non-UK cars), a 12.3-inch digital dash with updated graphics and RS-specific shift lights, a new 10.1-inch central infotainment display and improved ambient lighting all give the cabin a much-needed lift. The lighting upgrade includes trick backlit door cards and more sophisticated illumination of key areas of the cabin.
While testing on the Nürburgring was certainly part of the process, the development of this RS3 was also said to have focused on interior smell. Yes, really. Audi says it worked on picking materials that emit a pleasant odour when up to temperature, and that it chemically analysed over 200 individual parts to ensure it has an aroma that customers will appreciate…
Something we’re more pleased to hear is that Audi has included new dedicated Performance mode and RS Individual buttons on the steering wheel to allow drivers to access desired modes with a single button press. Opt for the range-topping Carbon Vorsprung model and not only do you get adaptive suspension as standard, but also the Technology Pack Pro, adding a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats and additional driving assistance features.
The 2025 Audi RS3 is priced from £59,510 for the Sportback and £60,510 for the saloon, with prices rising by up to £9140 for the Carbon Vorsprung range-toppers. Order books open in September.