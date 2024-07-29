Audi RS3 Saloon Fast Fleet test – 12,000 miles in the five-cylinder hot hatch

One big option worth discussion is the fitment of ceramic brakes (part of the RS Dynamic Pack). I love the absurdity of having a small performance saloon car with ceramics but, on balance, I don’t think they’re a great fit for the car. Or perhaps the application is just flawed. Firstly, I found them slightly unnerving on motorway drives in the wet, where long periods of inactivity would be followed by a momentary delay in response as the discs dried but didn’t actually do much in the way of stopping. We’re talking a heartbeat of delay, but at motorway speeds that’s enough to induce a moment of runaway panic.

Conversely, in more dynamic road driving the ceramics are strong and completely tireless but the initial bite is too grabby. In a car that can struggle to truly flow for the reasons outlined previously, this is a further challenge for the driver. Also, my learned colleague Adam Towler returned the car to me after his Spa adventure with glazed pads and a squeal that could still be heard back in Belgium all the way from Northamptonshire.

Adam loved the car. Despite having not bonded with it at all on the aforementioned group test. Later, Jordan Katsianis also borrowed the RS3 for a trip to the Nürburgring 24-hour race and came back with nothing but good things to say. For road trips the combination of superb comfort, easy-going performance, pretty amazing economy (up to 38mpg at a steady cruise; not bad for a car capable of 7:40 at the Ring) and intuitive controls, the RS3 really is an appealing thing. Just as it is for everyday use.

Is it truly special? Perhaps not. It really is prodigiously fast, I enjoyed experimenting with and settling on my preferred settings for suspension, steering and the diff, and the RS Torque Rear mode is pretty amusing (it’s a kind of drift mode) when the mood strikes. For me the endless external black plastic goes beyond ‘aggressive’ and lands heavily in the ‘badly modified’ camp, but I do like the sharp shape and the gorgeous alloys. If only they were silver!

Ultimately, the RS3 does feel a little too artificial when pushed and the inconsistency of response makes it a hard car to feel fully comfortable with. But it’s intriguing, characterful, useable and, at times, mind-bendingly ballistic. And on the Pirelli P Zero Trofeos that we fitted towards the end of our loan it sniffs around when cold like a proper trackday monster. I quite like that. The RS3, against expectations, is an easy car to love and gets better and better the longer you drive it. One thing’s for sure, I won’t forget it in a hurry.

Date acquired December 2021 Duration of test 6 months Total test mileage 12,041 Overall mpg 30.1 Costs £832 (four tyres), £1300 (two wheels), £12 (oil) Purchase price £68,900 Value today £44,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 302.