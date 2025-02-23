Gordon Murray and Carlos Sainz Snr – evo Hall of Fame

It was late 2019 and late in the day on the Thursday of press week when the email landed. There were just 24 hours to go before the printer would start asking where the pages were, but as soon as we saw the subject matter we knew we had to replan a whole chunk of the issue. It was that big a deal.

By ‘we’ I mean evo’s star managing editor, Ian Eveleigh, who had to find space in the issue (I can’t remember what we dropped to make room), while art editor Rich Browne delivered the calmest ‘yeah, no problem’ response when asked if he could knock up a new cover for our subscriber copies despite his original already being signed off and on its way to the presses.

The subject of the email was the GMA T.50, the answer to the question: ‘Will Gordon Murray ever produce a follow-up to the McLaren F1?’ Nearly three decades after the F1 was revealed to the world, Professor Murray had an answer for us all. The creator of what is widely considered one of the world’s greatest cars – for some considerable time the world’s fastest, and which remains one of the most desirable ever made – was indeed developing a successor to it.

The T.50, with its naturally aspirated, large-capacity V12 engine, manual gearbox, lightweight philosophy, three-seat, central driving position layout and, for good measure, a fan to suck it all to the ground, was Murray’s experience, expertise and imagination combined with all the learnings of the F1 in an improved, even purer driver’s car.