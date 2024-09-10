New Bentley Flying Spur goes ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ with 771bhp

Bentley has revealed the new-generation Flying Spur. With 771bhp courtesy of Bentley’s Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain it should come as no surprise that this is Bentley’s most powerful saloon car to date. Whether it will live up to Bentley’s billing as a ‘four-door supercar’ is quite another matter.

We know this powertrain well by now. That 771bhp headline figure, along with a sturdy 738lb ft of torque, is generated by a twin-turbo V8 engine working in tandem with an e-motor mounted in the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The V8 alone generates some 591bhp of that but working together with the hybrid element, emissions are down by 90 per cent compared with the outgoing W12 Flying Spur Speed.

Acceleration figures are as follows: 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. The new Flying Spur will be good for 47 miles of electric-only range thanks to its 25.9kWh battery and in EV mode it will be capable of up to 87mph, too. Recharging the battery by plugging in takes under three hours at the 11kW charging peak. There’s also a Charge Mode in the driving modes menu that means the engine will charge the battery while driving the wheels.

Bentley claims that the new Flying Spur will outperform the outgoing W12 Flying Spur Speed in ‘every metric’. The new car adopts the performance active chassis – including the new twin-valve dampers – Bentley dynamic ride and all-wheel-steering of the latest Continental GT, albeit with Spur-specific tuning.