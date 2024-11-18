2026 BMW 3-series spied, with exhaust pipes
The next 3-series will ring in BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ and be electric, hybrid and ICE powered
BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ series looms large on the horizon and we’ve had our first look at one of the most important models in what will be a revolutionary product rollout: the 2026 BMW 3-series. Arriving to take on everything from the Tesla Model 3 to the new Audi A5, the next BMW 3-series will be a huge departure visually and technologically from the car it replaces, with its design calling heavily on the Vision Neue Klasse concept of 2023. And yes, a fully combustion-powered BMW M3 based on this family has been confirmed to be on the way.
Even through this prototype’s camouflage, it’s evident the new 3-series will be strongly influenced by 2023’s Vision Neue Klasse concept. Apart from the sturdy silhouette, we can see sharp lighting and the kidney ‘grilles’ in between them.
Less from the Neue Klasse, and more from the latest BMW M5, are the side windows’ tapering lines. Also notable are the fully integrated door handles and a lengthy bonnet by comparison to the concept and indeed prototypes of the electric version, suggesting disparate platforms or platform derivatives.
At the rear, the high rump of the concept remains, as does seemingly the positioning of the lights. It might have a set of quad exhausts but this isn’t a test mule for the next M3, though they do confirm that the next 3-series, like the current one, will be offered with a variety of powertrains.
The i3 electric saloon, which has also been seen testing, sports curiously different proportions to this combustion test car. It’ll be offered alongside internal combustion and plug-in hybrid powerplants, in order to take on EVs such as the ever-popular Tesla Model 3. BMW expects the next-generation motors, batteries and control software to improve range and performance by up to 30 per cent.
The next M3 has yet to be spied out testing but it’s already been confirmed that rather than committing to all-electric power, BMW M’s powertrain strategy will be diverse, at least for now. As such, we can expect in the first instance to see a combustion-powered M3, albeit with mild hybridity incorporated at the very least.
BMW is also actively developing electric M powertrains, using a so-called ‘heart of joy’ control unit to ‘revolutionise’ all-electric all-wheel-drive driving dynamics. It’ll do so, BMW says, by integrating functions and duties undertaken in the past by multiple different ECUs in one singular unit, or ‘heart’. That should mean more cohesive and responsive control of both chassis and powertrain systems.
We’ve yet to have a glimpse inside the next BMW 3 Series. However BMW has confirmed with the reveal of the Vision Neue Klasse that the ‘Panoramic Vision’ width-spanning display at the base of the windscreen of the concept will go into production from 2025 in Neue Klasse products.