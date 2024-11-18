2026 BMW 3-series spied, with exhaust pipes

BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ series looms large on the horizon and we’ve had our first look at one of the most important models in what will be a revolutionary product rollout: the 2026 BMW 3-series. Arriving to take on everything from the Tesla Model 3 to the new Audi A5, the next BMW 3-series will be a huge departure visually and technologically from the car it replaces, with its design calling heavily on the Vision Neue Klasse concept of 2023. And yes, a fully combustion-powered BMW M3 based on this family has been confirmed to be on the way.

Even through this prototype’s camouflage, it’s evident the new 3-series will be strongly influenced by 2023’s Vision Neue Klasse concept. Apart from the sturdy silhouette, we can see sharp lighting and the kidney ‘grilles’ in between them.

Less from the Neue Klasse, and more from the latest BMW M5, are the side windows’ tapering lines. Also notable are the fully integrated door handles and a lengthy bonnet by comparison to the concept and indeed prototypes of the electric version, suggesting disparate platforms or platform derivatives.

At the rear, the high rump of the concept remains, as does seemingly the positioning of the lights. It might have a set of quad exhausts but this isn’t a test mule for the next M3, though they do confirm that the next 3-series, like the current one, will be offered with a variety of powertrains.