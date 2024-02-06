BMW i5 and 5-series Touring revealed – here’s what to expect from the M5 estate

Off the back of the mighty M3 Touring, BMW is preparing to launch what could be the ultimate fast family car: a new M5 Touring. The nameplate will be revived this year having last appeared on the E61-generation model, and this – the newly unveiled 5-series Touring – provides a glimpse of what's to come from the Audi RS6 rival.

The 5-series Touring will initially be offered in plug-in hybrid 530e form, sitting alongside two electric versions – the i5 eDrive40 and dual-motor M60. The 530e uses a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a single electric motor to generate 295bhp and 332lb ft of torque, good enough for a 6.4sec 0-62mph sprint. Pricing for this model is yet to be confirmed.

The i5 eDrive40, meanwhile, costs £69,040 and offers 335bhp and 295lb ft from its single rear motor, completing the 0-62mph sprint in 6.1sec. The eDrive40 can drive 348 miles between charges, compared to 357 miles for the saloon version.

Until the M5 arrives, the £99,090 i5 M60 Touring will sit at the top of the tree with its dual-motor powertrain. The M60 is rated at 593bhp and 586lb ft, and its 3.9sec 0-62mph time is just a tenth slower than that of the saloon. Standard-fit rear axle steering, adaptive dampers and a 5mm ride height drop help harness that extra performance, and the M60 can achieve 314 miles from a full battery.