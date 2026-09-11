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BMW's Z4 lives on as the Bovensiepen Spider – just don’t call it an Alpina

Bovensiepen, the company born out of the ashes of Alpina, has reimagined the BMW Z4 with the help of the McLaren P1’s designer

by: Ethan Jupp
11 Sep 2026
Bovensiepen Spider7

Bovensiepen, the company effectively stepping into the shoes of what used to be Alpina (before it was brought into the BMW Group), has revealed its next project. Following the 05 GT and the Zagato, the evocatively named Bovensiepen Spider, gives a second lease of life to the now-discontinued BMW Z4.

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It’s recognisably Z4-based, just as the 05 GT is recognisably M5-based, only it carries over new design language, established by McLaren P1 designer Frank Stephenson. If anything, the front of the car features the least amount of change, with what is basically the standard bumper fitted with a new splitter. Move slightly to the side, however, and it starts to look more distinctive, with new bodywork for the side vents and a ‘Spider’ plaque below where the bonnet meets the wing. 

There are distinctive new 20-inch 10-spoke wheels (somewhat reminiscent of the old Alpina style) and new sideskirts. At the back, a new diffuser with a quad exhaust system, as well as a new extended boot lip spoiler. It’s a light touch no question, but a subtly more exotic-looking car than a standard Z4, helped a lot by the lower, tauter stance. Inside the Bovensiepen Spider, the cabin of what was a standard Z4 has been retrimmed in high-quality leather – Vernasca for the upholstery and Lavalina for the steering wheel – and Alcantara.

Bovensiepen Spider7

There are hardware changes too. The suspension features revised dampers for improved compression at low speeds, while there are also longer auxiliary springs on the rear to improve response. The wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres, a more serious tyre to handle increased engine output.

The 3-litre B58 turbocharged straight-six engine produces 429bhp and 427lb ft, rises of 47bhp and 58 lb ft. The bump is achieved with a revised intake and the sports exhaust. That power is directed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. An optional performance pack increases the size of cooling fins on the differential and adds an underbody V-brace for the chassis to improve structural rigidity. Performance is impressive, with 0-62mph taking 4.2sec, on the way to a 183mph top speed should you option the performance pack. Standard top speed is 161mph.

Just 99 Bovensiepen Spiders will be made with each carrying a numbered production plaque. Each buyer will face ‘virtually no limits’ when it comes to creative freedom and customisation of each car.

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