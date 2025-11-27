That’s not to say the Handschalter had the perfect sports car chassis: it didn’t feel as alert as, say, a Boxster’s, and when really pressing on, the ability to place the car with absolute accuracy could sometimes seem a touch blurry, so you’d temper your speed or rate of acceleration when exact positioning became critical – during an overtake on a narrow road, for example. But there were rewards to be had when a great sequence of corners appeared in the windscreen, not least a very satisfying sensation of both ends of the car playing their part in getting you through them.

And, my goodness, was it a quick car between the corners. Its 335bhp headline figure undersells it considerably. In-gear acceleration equalled the vigour exhibited by the 454bhp G87 M2 – also a manual – that I ran last year, and you don’t have to look too hard to find independently recorded figures that confirm the two models are closely matched in this regard. How so? The roadster’s 150kg lighter kerb weight (1550kg) certainly helped. Not so much in terms of power-to-weight, where it still lagged behind by 51bhp per ton, but on torque-to-weight, where the pair were neck-and-neck, the Z4’s 242lb ft per ton all but matching the M2’s 243. Suffice to say, I never wished the Z4 was more potent than it already was.

And that manual shift? It may not have had the crisp action of the very best, but slotting home quick, accurate changes was never a problem, even across the gate. It also made the turbocharged six all the more rewarding, as you were far more inclined to use more of its range more often, from the copious low-down torque all the way to its near-7000rpm red line. There was auto rev matching too, although this seemed curiously inconsistent: sometimes seamless, other times leaving you lurching, especially in the lower half the rev range. I eventually took to switching it off and providing the blips myself. No bad thing, as it only added to the involvement of having a manual.

A more significant demerit was that, despite the Z4’s rigid platform, the soft-top would squeak away to itself when you were on the move with it in its raised position. Applying some rubber-care solution to the seals may have cured this, though. And then there was the ride quality, which was absolutely fine across smooth asphalt, but could feel quite jarring over urban bumps or when cruising on rougher roads, even in Comfort mode. It’s a sensation no doubt amplified by how close the occupants sit to the rear wheels, and although I often forgot about it, passengers were usually quick to bring it back to my attention.

It wasn’t perfect, then, the Z4 M40i Handschalter, but it far exceeded my expectations. When the news landed that our long-termer would be departing earlier than expected to make space for another BMW to join our fleet, I was genuinely gutted. I’m sure there were many more great drives I could have had in it.

Duration of test 4 months Total test mileage 4813 Total costs £0 Overall month 28.9

This story was first featured in evo issue 334.