2030 petrol ban cancelled for low-volume car manufacturers like Ferrari

Petrol and diesel cars won’t be banned in 2030 after all, at least for small-volume and micro-volume marques. It’s also been confirmed that hybrid cars (excluding mild hybrids) will also be allowed beyond 2030, until 2035. This follows the UK government’s consultation with the car industry through the first quarter of 2025 on how the 2030 ban is to be implemented.

First and foremost, solely petrol cars – that’s cars that are not hybridised in any way – won’t be banned in 2030 for small volume manufacturers (SVM) and micro volume manufacturers (MVM). These are manufacturers that register fewer than 2499 and 1000 cars a year, respectively. There will, however, be a requirement for SVMs to nominally reduce CO2 output across their fleets after 2030, with amounts set to be mutually agreed at a later date.

What does this mean? The likes of Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Ariel, Morgan, Caterham, Pagani and more are clear to make the petrol-only supercars and sports cars they make today, and successors to them, until 2035. Bentley and Lamborghini are clear too, given that by the end of 2025, all of the cars in their respective lineups will be plug-in hybrids, which as above, will now be permitted to be sold until 2035. The JLR house won't have to bet on the success of the new Jag either, or indeed the success of the all-electric Range Rover, with hybrid versions of Coventry’s cash cow given the green light for another decade.

What does this mean for the likes of Porsche and other slightly higher-volume manufacturers that have petrol-specific model lines? Well, taking the 911 GT3 as an example, it’s possible a pure-ICE GT3 could live on under a Porsche Motorsport sub-brand with its own sales volumes, separate to the main Porsche company. More likely, Porsche will nominally hybridise the GT3 and indeed the entire 911 range to a level of compliance, ready for the first half of the next decade.