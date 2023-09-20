Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

UK government set to ban ​pure petrol and diesel cars from 2030

The government plans to reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of pure ICE cars, but hybrid models would survive until 2035

by: Yousuf Ashraf
17 Sep 2024
Exhaust

The UK government plans to ban the sale of pure internal combustion-engined cars from 2030, reversing the delay to 2035 put in place by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last September. A Department for Transport spokesperson confirmed that while the move hasn’t been made yet, Labour intends to reinstate the 2030 deadline with hybrid vehicles surviving until 2035:

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘We have always been committed to restoring the original 2030 phase-out date for the sale of new cars with pure internal combustion engines. 

‘The original phase-out date included the provision for some hybrid vehicle sales between 2030 and 35. We know it is important to provide certainty and stability for drivers and will set out further details in due course.’

  • Best electric cars July 2024
    Best electric cars

The decision would bring the terms of the ban back into line with those set out in 2020 by Boris Johnson, which also allowed for hybrid vehicles to be sold until 2035. By contrast, European countries including France, Italy and Spain will allow the sale of both pure ICE models and hybrids until 2035. 

If the 2030 ban does come back into force, the response from car makers will be mixed. Toyota was positive about the Tory government’s 2035 deadline, saying it recognised that ‘low emission and affordable technologies can have a role to play in a pragmatic vehicle transition.’ Toyota’s rollout of electric cars has been slower than others (its current EV range consists of the bZ4X SUV and variations of the Proace van/people carrier, although more are planned), and the firm has primarily focused on hybrid models in recent years. 

Ford, meanwhile, felt that extending the deadline to 2035 brought uncertainty to the industry. The firm’s UK Chair Lisa Brankin said: ‘Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment, and consistency... A relaxation of 2030 undermines all three.’ Ford has shown strong commitment towards electric cars, investing $22bn to rebuild its Cologne factory to become an EV-only manufacturing facility and signing a technical agreement with Volkswagen to share EV platforms for models like the new Capri and Explorer.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

How bad are modern car user interfaces? We ask an airline pilot
Technology overload
Features

How bad are modern car user interfaces? We ask an airline pilot

Do today’s touchscreen car user interfaces ask too much of the driver? And how can they be improved? We get an Airbus pilot’s expert opinion
18 Jun 2024
Testing the ultimate £4m driving simulator
Horiba MIRA simulator complex
Features

Testing the ultimate £4m driving simulator

Can sophisticated driving simulators replace costly, physical prototypes? We visit the new £4m Horiba MIRA simulator complex to take a digital drive
27 May 2024
Toyota’s GR division hasn’t given up on combustion engines just yet
Toyota GR86
News

Toyota’s GR division hasn’t given up on combustion engines just yet

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division will continue to investigate hydrogen-fuelled engines for road-going performance cars, as well as developing pure elect…
3 Dec 2023
New Pirelli P Zero E tyre launched with sustainable construction
Pirelli P Zero E
News

New Pirelli P Zero E tyre launched with sustainable construction

In a step towards more sustainable motoring, Pirelli has announced a new tyre compound made using recycled and bio-based materials
20 Sep 2023
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2024 review – quite simply the best performance car on sale
Porsche 911 GT3 RS – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2024 review – quite simply the best performance car on sale

Porsche’s most extreme GT3 RS yet is also one of the most captivating – it’s our reigning evo Car of the Year and Track Car of the Year champion
12 Sep 2024
Driving the original Lamborghini Gallardo – car pictures of the week
Lamborghini Gallardo – front
Features

Driving the original Lamborghini Gallardo – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we revisit Lamborghini’s first production V10 supercar – these are our favourite shots
15 Sep 2024
Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2024 review – a brutal and charismatic fast SUV
Best SUV 2023 – Jag front
Reviews

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2024 review – a brutal and charismatic fast SUV

It’s the Jaguar XF SVR estate we never had. Despite being a big SUV, the F-Pace does a brilliant job of blending control and charisma into one impress…
13 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content