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Corvette edges ever closer to Porsche with new V8

Iconic American supercar continues to chase Europe’s elite with new V8 and Grand Sport models

by: Stuart Gallagher
27 Mar 2026
New Corvette V87

Chevrolet continues in its quest to push the C8 Corvette to take on as many established supercars rivals as possible, this time with the introduction of the Grand Sport and Grand Sport X, which also introduce a new LS6 V8 engine that will also be rolled out in all 2027 model year C8 Corvettes, replacing the existing LS2 motor. 

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This next-gen motor, all 6.7-litres of it, has a new 13.0:1 compression ratio (up from 11.5:1), a larger 95mm throttle body replacing the LS2’s 87mm item, tunnel-ram intakes to allow more air into the combustion chamber that is fed by new port fuel injections to allow more power to be produced, more efficiently. There’s also a new lubrication system with a second oil feed to the crank to prevent oil starvation on track, forged pistons and rods and reworked exhaust manifolds that sees Corvette return to a Tri-Y design improving both power and noise output.  

> Chevrolet Corvette E‑Ray review – does hybrid and all-wheel drive dilute the C8’s appeal?

It all adds up to the LS6 now producing 535bhp and 520lb ft, up from 490 and 470 respectively. These new figures are the highest power and torque outputs for an NA Corvette. Replacing the LS2, the LS6 retains the same 103.25mm bore but stroke has been increased to 100mm, which accounts for the engine’s torque increase that now arrives 550rpm lower at 4600rpm.

At the same time as introducing the LS6 Chevrolet has also brought back the Grand Sport name to the Corvette family, traditionally a nameplate that sits below the Z06 in terms of engine specification and performance, but retains most of the chassis hardware. Which is still the case, to a point, because the Grand Sport and Grand Sport X are both fitted with the new LS6 small block motor. 

New Corvette V87

The rear-driver Grand Sport comes with Touring suspension as standard and Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tyres. Go for the Z52 Performance Pack and this adds a stiffer spring and damper set, Michelin’s Pilot 4 S tyres and a brake upgrade courtesy of the Z06. Opt for the Track Pack and those brakes become carbon ceramic items, the tyres Cup 2Rs and the chassis receives a bespoke track set-up. There’s also a carbon front splitter, dive planes and rear wing with revised underbody aero finished in the lightweight weave, too. 

And the Grand Sport X? As above but with a 186bhp electric motor strapped to the front axle to raise total power to a McLaren 750S rivalling 721bhp. Prices, in the US, are expected to start from $90,000. 

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