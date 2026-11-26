We’re big fans of the C8 Corvette at evo. In standard trim it's a genuinely great sports car; polished to drive and very usable with a cracker of a V8 behind you, making it an endearing and very credible Porsche 911 Carrera rival. Since its launch in 2020 the range has been expanded with the hybrid, four-wheel drive E-Ray and three track focused versions – the Z06, ZR1 and ZR1X. The ZR1s are serious bits of kit – 1000bhp+, sub-7-minute Nürburgring monsters – but we don't get them in the UK. We do get the Z06, however, which is hardly lacking focus with its widebody stance, stiffer chassis and 8600rpm V8.

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It’s Corvette’s answer to the 911 GT3, although in the UK it’s not the bargain alternative you might expect at £182,920 when equipped with the track-oriented Z07 Performance Package. Does it have the performance and finesse to do that price justice? Read on to find out.

Engine and performance

5.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 inspired by Ferrari

A thinner engine note and sharper responses than a normal C8

Wildly accelerative (as long as the Cup 2 Rs are warm)

The Z06 remains a rare concept in 2026: a non-hybrid, naturally aspirated V8 supercar with rear-wheel drive, and a power figure starting with a six – not a seven, eight or nine (although with 637bhp, UK cars are down by 33bhp over US models). The hand-built 5.5-litre unit was heavily inspired by the Ferrari F136 V8 you’ll find in a 458 Speciale. As such it uses a flat-plane crank rather than the cross-plane layout of the base Corvette’s V8, giving it more motorsport edge and an 8600rpm redline.