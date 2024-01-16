The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT signals a new era of electric muscle cars

Over a year after the reveal of the concept, the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT has now been previewed in production form. Shown in a set of teaser images on social media, the two-door EV is set to be revealed in late 2024 as a replacement for the iconic Challenger.

While they do show a pre-production model, these new images offer a first glimpse at the model’s final design, bearing a strong resemblance to the striking concept we saw back in 2022. Taking inspiration from the original Charger Daytona of 1969 with its sloping belt line and pumped up rear quarter panels, the design is a tasteful reinterpretation of the classic shape.

While some of the concept's design details – including its dramatic aero-centric bonnet – have been toned down, the production variant remains true to the concept with its full-width, recessed front lightbar. We’re yet to see how Dodge will tackle its interior design, and the production-spec rear end is also still under wraps.

There are still no specific details on its powertrain, but Dodge has confirmed that the EV will be more powerful than the stonking 807bhp Charger Hellcat Redeye. Power will come from an electric motor on each axle, with an 800V electrical system for optimum efficiency, temperature management and charging speeds.

Dodge has also announced that the model will utilise what it’s calling ‘eRupt’ – a multi-speed electromechanical gearbox controlled via a traditional gear selector. While some EVs already use a mechanical transmission with more than one ratio, having it be manually controllable is something new entirely (whether Dodge is developing a simulated manual shift like Lexus remains to be seen).

Like the new Abarth 500e, the Charger Daytona SRT is also set to feature an augmented engine noise generator, synced to match road speed and the transmission. Dodge even says it will match the current Hellcat for volume at 126 decibels…

The all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT will be revealed in full towards the end of the year, with first customer cars likely to hit the road in 2025.