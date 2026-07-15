We’ve drawn quite a crowd. The beachgoers were open-mouthed when photographer Dean Smith and I rolled up in the 849 Testarossa Spider, and now, having inched between bollards to drive onto the pier, a large group has funnelled in behind us, smartphones in hand. It’s the perfect spot for a static shot, waves crashing against jagged volcanic cliffs in the backdrop, the silver 849 really popping against the charcoal stone floor. But as Dean guides me carefully into position, I notice some unwanted guests in the crowd. ‘Left hand down, back a bit, a bit more…’ and then there’s a tap on his shoulder from the authorities. I don’t speak Spanish but ‘What the hell are you doing?’ is probably a good approximation of what they said. We’re directed off the pier and I sheepishly reverse back through our audience, silently under electric power.

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Apparently the local mayor spotted the car and the crowd of people within minutes of our arrival and alerted the police. It’s left us red-faced and €200 lighter, but we got the shot, and confirmation that the 849 has all the superstar presence and allure a flagship Ferrari needs. You wouldn’t call it pretty, but it’s unmistakably a big-league supercar – bold, edgy and a real crowd pleaser, even more so in Spider form. Now to find out whether removing the roof also intensifies the driving experience of Ferrari’s 1035bhp Revuelto rival, without unwanted compromises.

The origins of the 849 lie in the SF90, a hugely advanced hybrid supercar that broke new ground for Ferrari in terms of power and performance, but initially didn’t quite hit the spot in how it drove. It had huge potential but didn’t engage you in the process of using it, and the marriage of V8 and electric power wasn’t as cohesive as it could be. Things were better in later examples we drove, particularly with the hardcore Assetto Fiorano package fitted, but there was always a sense of untapped brilliance in Ferrari’s senior supercar/junior hypercar.