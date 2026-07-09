Range varies across the three models, starting at 236 miles in the Racing and climbing to 254 in the Coupe, and all Zs get BYD’s Flash Charging capability as standard. This means that at a compatible charger, the battery can be topped up from 10-97 per cent in nine minutes.

Driving the Denza Z

Climb inside the Z and you’ll probably reach for the seat height adjuster immediately; sadly the floor mounted battery means you’re perched up high even in the lowest setting. Ahead you’ll find a thin-rimmed, squared-off wheel and a digital dash, supplemented by a large 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre. Fit and finish is solid, albeit closer to something like a Lotus Emira than a £150,000 car. Visibility is good, helped by the fact you’re forced to sit in a raised position.

Despite technically being a four-seater, you wouldn’t want to carry adults in the second row. As in a Porsche 911 or AMG GT, they’re only suitable for small children. Or, if you opt for the Racing version of the Z, you can do away with the rear seats altogether and replace them with a roll cage and carbon trim.

We're in the base Coupe for our short stint at Goodwood, but we’re not able to play with the drive modes, of which there are plenty. On the wheel you’ll find a multitude of switches, including buttons for Boost and Track modes. The former ‘amplifies throttle torque’ by 30 per cent for 20 seconds, while the latter opens up configurability for the Z’s front-to-rear power distribution, dampers, regen, brake feel, torque vectoring and drift mode. These settings could dramatically change the feel of the car, and this plus the fact that we only had one fast lap, means that a definitive conclusion on how the Z drives will need to wait until later.

Pulling out of the pits, the traction control holds the Z back initially – for longer than seems necessary – but once the power comes on stream it’s relentlessly fast. It doesn’t actually feel like nearly 1600bhp but the way it sucks up Goodwood’s straights in a sustained, silent rush focuses the mind, and you arrive into braking zones carrying huge speed and momentum. The first time I enter the fast, double apex first corner is quite hairy. I leave what feels like plenty of margin under braking but I don't get the bite I expected, the pedal feeling a little dead underfoot. Sweeping towards the apex there's an unsettling sense of mass and momentum under combined braking and turning, particularly over crests and bumps in the circuit. Our test car has the suspension in Comfort mode which probably doesn't help.

The steering has sharp, keen responses and it's firmly weighted, but quite sticky around the straight ahead, which makes it hard to feel exactly how much the tyres are loading up. There’s not much opportunity to feel the Z’s torque vectoring in the fast sections but through Goodwood's Lavant corner it helps keep the car hooked to a tight line under power. It's not as subtle and seamless as it could be but the power of the system can be felt. Under power the Z is heavily restricted by the traction control so you can't detect any playfulness, but turning in on the brakes does generate some yaw. Helpful in slow corners but again, not very reassuring in Goodwood's fast sections where confidence and stability is everything.

Initial impressions are that the Z is far from a natural track car, but one that does have the hardware to be really effective with better software tuning. Perhaps the Racing would fare better, or the even more extreme Special Edition, which is launching as a track-only version with over 2000bhp, a 0-62mph time of 1.7sec and claimed downforce of over 2000kg at 186mph. Either way there's still work to be done for it to be as intuitive and engaging as Europe’s best.