The Red Bull RB17 is alive: F1 stars to drive 15,000rpm V10 special at Goodwood

There are more vents scythed into that bodywork too, including into the top of the front and rear wings, side pods and on the more prominent central snorkel intake. The exhaust exit is also positioned further up the car’s spine at the base of that snorkel element. It also now has lights, wipers and rear-view mirrors – underrated features indeed.

You’ll hear it before you see it, though. For at its core, bolted directly to its carbonfibre chassis, behind its two-seat cockpit is the 15,000rpm Cosworth-developed 4.5-litre V10 serving as a semi-stressed part of the structure. With the aid of a 197bhp electric motor, peak power is rated at more than 1184bhp, with drive sent to the rear through a six-speed sequential gearbox (the e-motor takes care of reverse), with new software to manage the transmission and reduce gear teeth wear. The top speed is over 217mph.

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Despite the otherworldly performance, the RB17 has been designed to be accessible for a range of driver skill levels thanks to active suspension and aerodynamics. The ride height can adjust to change the car’s mechanical balance and roll as well as control how much ground effect-powered downforce it generates.

There are also movable elements in the front and rear wings to adapt to different circuit conditions and driving styles. Peak downforce is 1700kg – almost twice the weight of the car itself (sub-900kg was the target with no final figure given yet). There’s also hydraulic power steering, traction control and ABS for the carbon-carbon braking system, and a choice of 18-inch carbonfibre wheels with custom Michelin slick tyres or 20-inch items wearing treaded tyres.

The RB17 has also been designed to be more habitable than all-out race cars, with a relatively roomy and highly adjustable cockpit with space for helmets and race suits. Controls will be physical, tactile items, with touch and haptic interfaces being swerved entirely. It’s also durable enough to run a 24 hour race without servicing. The engine could be good for a higher redline, however Red Bull deemed the extra 5000rpm that would have it matching old F1 V10s not worth the sacrifice in reliability and ease of use.

This engine has been designed to avoid the need for numerous personnel in a pit garage just to get it fired up and last 20- to 30-times longer than the Silverstone Grand Prix’s 300km race distance, or more than the record race distance for a Le Mans 24 Hours, between major services, let alone rebuilds. Scheduled maintenance will be carried out at the Red Bull Advanced Technologies HQ (major services are every 5000 miles). It can even run on 98RON pump fuel.

Red Bull will sell 50 RB17s, with customers invited to take part in exclusive track days around the world with driver coaching and car setup support. Simulator sessions will also be offered to get a taste of the RB17’s performance and driving characteristics before strapping into the real car. The cost? Still nothing announced as yet, though Red Bull revealed an estimate of £5 million (plus taxes) in 2022, making the RB17 twice the price of a Valkyrie. And that’s before you’ve taken it to Lanzante to make it road legal…