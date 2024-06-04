You can now buy specially designed Pirelli tyres for your Ferrari Enzo

If you need a new set of boots for your Ferrari Enzo you’re in luck. Pirelli has announced a new tyre designed specifically for the V12 supercar, using modern technology to achieve more grip and performance than was possible in 2002 when the Enzo first arrived.

Called the P Zero Corsa System, the new compound has been developed in conjunction with Ferrari at the Fiorano test track, and uses the same tread pattern, size and aspect ratio of the originals. If you’re wondering, the fronts are relatively modest 245mm width with the rears measuring a mammoth 345mm – as wide as later versions of the Lamborghini Countach.

The tread features two directional and asymmetric patterns to help clear water at speed, with the rubber itself using a modern compound makeup to deliver more grip than the originals. Useful when deploying the full 650bhp from the Enzo’s 6-litre V12 through the rear wheels…

The classic car tyre market is growing in popularity, with the likes of Michelin also producing new products to suit the suspension geometry and handling characteristics of older cars. This often means a more rounded carcass with a smaller contact patch to reduce the effort of unassisted steering, as well as providing more gradual breakaway characteristics at the limit of grip.

The Enzo is still in modern classic territory, but Pirelli is also developing modernised P7 Cinturatos for the Ferrari 288 GTO, as well as Corsa tyres for the F40 and F50. Retro-style lettering and tread patterns provide an original appearance despite the performance improvements of the new rubber.

Prices for a new set of Corsas for the Enzo have yet to be confirmed but given the bespoke nature of the tyres – and the fact that they have been officially approved by Ferrari – they won’t be cheap.