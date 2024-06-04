Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

You can now buy specially designed Pirelli tyres for your Ferrari Enzo

Pirelli’s new P Zero Corsa System compound has been developed to give the Enzo hypercar modern levels of performance and grip

by: Yousuf Ashraf
4 Jun 2024
Ferrari Enzo

If you need a new set of boots for your Ferrari Enzo you’re in luck. Pirelli has announced a new tyre designed specifically for the V12 supercar, using modern technology to achieve more grip and performance than was possible in 2002 when the Enzo first arrived.

Called the P Zero Corsa System, the new compound has been developed in conjunction with Ferrari at the Fiorano test track, and uses the same tread pattern, size and aspect ratio of the originals. If you’re wondering, the fronts are relatively modest 245mm width with the rears measuring a mammoth 345mm – as wide as later versions of the Lamborghini Countach

Advertisement - Article continues below

> Best Ferraris – evo's favourite road cars from Maranello

The tread features two directional and asymmetric patterns to help clear water at speed, with the rubber itself using a modern compound makeup to deliver more grip than the originals. Useful when deploying the full 650bhp from the Enzo’s 6-litre V12 through the rear wheels…

The classic car tyre market is growing in popularity, with the likes of Michelin also producing new products to suit the suspension geometry and handling characteristics of older cars. This often means a more rounded carcass with a smaller contact patch to reduce the effort of unassisted steering, as well as providing more gradual breakaway characteristics at the limit of grip. 

The Enzo is still in modern classic territory, but Pirelli is also developing modernised P7 Cinturatos for the Ferrari 288 GTO, as well as Corsa tyres for the F40 and F50. Retro-style lettering and tread patterns provide an original appearance despite the performance improvements of the new rubber. 

Prices for a new set of Corsas for the Enzo have yet to be confirmed but given the bespoke nature of the tyres – and the fact that they have been officially approved by Ferrari – they won’t be cheap.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Litchfield BMW M2 2024 review: 640bhp tuned M2 tested
Litchfield BMW M2 – front
Reviews

Litchfield BMW M2 2024 review: 640bhp tuned M2 tested

Litchfield has given the BMW M2 more power than a Lamborghini Huracán – we try it on track
2 Jun 2024
Ariel Atom 4R v Caterham Seven evo25 edition – car pictures of the week
Ariel Atom 4R v Caterham Seven evo25 edition
Features

Ariel Atom 4R v Caterham Seven evo25 edition – car pictures of the week

In evo’s Track Car of the Year issue, we put Ariel’s Atom 4R up against the Caterham Seven evo25 edition – these are our favourite shots
1 Jun 2024
Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint 6C - dead on arrival
Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint 6C – front
Features

Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint 6C - dead on arrival

In 1982 Alfa Romeo showed off a widebody, mid-engined Alfasud destined for Group B rallying. Here's why it never came to fruition
30 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content