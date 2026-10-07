Three years after its introduction and probably with some customer feedback to work with, Ferrari has made its first changes to the Purosangue. This is the HS, or Handling Speciale, and most of the work has centred on a retune of the sophisticated active dampers, with the objective of making the Purosangue even more dynamic. There are a number of visual signifiers too, including a matt black finish for the tailpipes and the prancing horse badge at the rear, plus diamond-cut alloys and unique, carbon-backed side shields, yet Ferrari says it’s a configuration rather than a new model.

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Mechanically it’s exactly the same as before, with the 715bhp, 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 set well behind the front axle line, connected to an eight-speed DCT transaxle at the rear, helping achieve a sports GT-like weight distribution of 49:51 front-to-rear. The wheels and tyres are unchanged, but the Handling Speciale pack leverages more of the ability and capacity of the wonderfully complex and effective Multimatic active dampers.

Ferrari says they now reduce body movements by 10 per cent while maintaining ride quality, with extra agility unlocked by using the rear dampers to act as a stiffer virtual anti-roll bar, helping turn-in. As an indication of the shift in dynamism, Ferrari’s chief test driver, Raffaele de Simone, says Comfort mode in the Handling Speciale is equivalent to Sport in the original Purosangue.

There are a couple of other tweaks: gearbox shift speeds are 25 per cent faster for snappier responses in Race, ESC Off and manual modes, and the roar of the V12 is more present in the cockpit when it’s being worked hard. We'll get to do plenty of that, albeit within the confines of the Balocco test track in northern Italy.