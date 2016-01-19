Ah, the mk1 Ford Focus RS. It’s fair to say we’ve had something of a rollercoaster relationship with Ford’s early-noughties superhatch over the years – and on more than one occasion it’s been a genuine white-knuckle ride, the RS charming its way into, then torquesteering its way out of our affections numerous times over the years. Nonetheless it’s become a darling of fast Ford fans, even lacking AWD as it does.

In fairness what was a comprehensive if occasionally compromised package was clothed in the most wonderfully judged battledress. Compared with previous RSs, the Focus was a model of restraint, with just enough muscle and menace in the deep mesh grille, squared jaw-line and flared arches, beautifully filled by those chunky OZs, to hint at its potential.

Inside wasn’t quite so restrained. The basic Focus was already a riot of curves and slashes; the RS added flourishes of blue leather to match the Imperial Blue paintwork and flashes of polished metal – the spherical gearknob, the machined handbrake handle and aluminium pedals, all custom-made by Sparco, who also supplied the wing-backed seats.

Among the blue-faced dials and in place of the coolant temperature gauge was a boost gauge reading to 1.5 bar. A nice touch, though having both might have been preferable. Oh, and down by the handbrake the starter button was green, which seemed odd even in 2002…

History

The Focus was never a homologation special the way, say, the Sierra RSs had been. Nor was it the starting point for the WRC car the way the Escort Cossie or indeed the Focus’s Impreza and Evo rivals were. It might have lacked that stardust, but there was no doubting the seriousness with which Ford approached the RS Focus after appetites were whetted by the Focus Cosworth concept, revealed in March 1999.