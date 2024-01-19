The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now even faster… and green

Does the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT really need more power? We don't think so, but in the EV world, big numbers equal more marketing pull. That's why Ford has given the Mach-E GT a power boost courtesy of an optional Performance Upgrade, resulting in the quickest version of the model yet.

Ford hasn’t disclosed exactly how much power the new flagship Mach-E GT will offer, but it will deliver a faster 0-60mph time than any other variant. For reference, Ford quotes a 3.8sec 0-62mph sprint for the current car with a one-foot rollout, and peak outputs of 480bhp and 634lb ft. The rallycross-style Mach-E Rally has already demonstrated that there’s headroom in the dual-motor setup with its raised 650lb ft torque figure.

The Mach-E rides on Ford’s GE1 platform, and the GT employs a 91kWh (usable) battery to achieve 304 miles from a full charge. As before, the GT gets a bespoke suspension tune with adaptive MagneRide dampers and Brembo brakes, with the 2024 model getting 10-way adjustable Ford Performance front seats.

The updates also bring a selection of new styling options, including a ‘Bronze Appearance Package’. This adds a satin bronze finish for the 20-inch wheels, exterior badging and front grille.

The bronze details can be combined with the existing white or black body colours, or a new ‘Eruption Green’ metallic paint that has previously been offered with the Mustang (and the Bronco overseas). Elsewhere, the GT-specific design elements have been carried over from before, including a bespoke front bumper, grille blanking plate and body-coloured wheel arches.

There’s no word on how much the revised Mach-E GT will cost – or when it will be available to order in the UK – but expect an uplift over the existing £68,690 asking price when specified with the new Performance Upgrade.