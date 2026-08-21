I knew back in 2019, when my old boss came back from a Ford event where he had been privy to a top-secret preview of the upcoming Puma, that it was going to be a seriously impactful car. The buzz around it was enormous – winning Fiesta underpinnings tweaked for a stylish (with Ford GT influences), easy-to-sell small SUV form factor. Its best-seller status was all but guaranteed.

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It jumped with ease into the top ten of the UK sales charts on its 2020-2021 introduction, claimed fourth place overall in 2022 then locked out the top spot for the following three years, picking up much (if not all) of the slack left by the Fiesta after its discontinuation in July 2023.

Time hasn’t dulled its appeal either, with sales reaching upwards of 55,000 units in 2025 for a new yearly record for the model, albeit thanks in part to the increased exposure from its 2024 facelift. Commercially then, the Puma has proved a solid replacement for the Fiesta, which itself clocked up 12 consecutive years as the UK’s best-seller between 2009 and 2020.

Many love the Puma but for those who delighted in the Fiesta’s honest, sweet and sophisticated-above-its-station driving dynamics, it can feel like something is missing.

Engines, gearbox and performance