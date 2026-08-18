Special Porsche 911 GT3 commemorates 100 years of the Nürburgring

In 2027 the Nürburgring turns 100 years old, so to commemorate such a momentous birthday, Porsche has created the 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring.

The car will come in either White or GT Silver Metallic, with a green wrap accent on the nose and rear trim in reference to the ‘Green Hell’ nickname for the ‘Ring coined by Sir Jackie Stewart. The car also gets green mirror caps and a green towing eye, with white arrows pointing to its location. There’s also a special historic Nürburgring logo on the wings and the choice of race numbers between 0 and 999, in a handwritten style, with bespoke B-pillar badges too. The wheels are California Gold.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche will also make available a colour-coordinated version of the Manthey Racing kit for the GT3. It features green endplates featuring the ‘Ring’s outline and green and body colour wheel covers at the rear.

Open the door to this special GT3 and you’ll see the kick plates: Welcome to the Green Hell’ and projections of the circuit from the puddle lights. Better than ‘Icons of Cool’ I guess... The seats also feature green centres with the Nürburgring’s outline embroidered on the driver’s headrest. Manual or PDK is available, with the Walnut shifter of the Carrera T carrying over if the manual is chosen. Even the drive mode dial on the steering wheel features green highlights.

If you can attribute the success of a car to its purpose and how fit for it it is, the Porsche likely owes a lot of the 911 GT3’s success to the popularity of the Nürburgring. If you’ve a certain amount of money to spend, there really is no better tool for the job of learning and dissecting the world’s most famous (and infamous) toll road. And everyone knows it, given there’s not a Tourist day or track day throughout the calendar year that doesn’t have at least a handful of the things in attendance.

It’s also the venue where 911s of all flavours, from the rally-ready Dakar to Porsche Motorsport’s GT3 R racers, are tested and honed to become the best they can be. A Porsche first took to the ‘Ring on 31 May 1953 – a 550 Spyder campaigned at the Eifelrennen. Porsche has won numerous races at the ‘Ring and has held numerous records. The overall record was held by a Porsche 956, driven by Stefan Bellof to 6:11.113 in 1983, for 35 years. Then in 2018, Porsche toppled itself, Timo Bernhard setting a 5:19.546 in the specially prepared Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo LMP1 car.

The ‘Ring is to the 911 and much of what Porsche does in general, what Ehra-Lessien is to a W16 Bugatti: nothing less than the most strenuous and arguably most important test for the car’s core principle. It’s right that Porsche should commemorate it. The question is, would you buy one of these GT3s?