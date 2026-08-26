Porsche 911 Challenge – another new one-make racer based on the GT3

Not too long after Porsche announced the 911 GT4 R, its de-tuned GT3 for the GT4 racing series, Porsche is announcing another one-make series to go alongside the Carrera Cup. This is the 911 Challenge, an entry-level model below the Cup car utilising a ‘significant’ amount of ‘production-based GT3 technology’.

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On the outside it’s all but completely road car in terms of the bodywork, albeit with crosses over the lights, motorsport-spec bonnet pins and more aggressive geometry at the front. Look closer and you see race-spec slick Michelin tyres too. At the rear there’s also a race-spec rain light affixed within the standard ducktail spoiler (that sits below the swan-neck wing). You’ll also see a full race-spec roll cage through the windows. Underneath, three air jacks.

Inside the 911 Challenge car, it’s both racier than the outside but with some surprising bits retained from 911 road cars. Most notably, the steering wheel from a 911 GT3 RS, with the four adjustable toggles adjusted for more race-specific functions. Gone is the central infotainment system, the screen replaced by shutoff switches and an anchor for netting. There are proper race-spec bucket seats with six-point harnesses and a fire suppression system too.

Under the skin, the chassis, engine, PDK transmission and adjustable Torque Vectoring Plus differential are retained from the road car. The catalytic converter remains but gone is the particulate filter. The anti-roll bars are standard but the dampers are borrowed from the Cup car. There’s also a 110-litre race-spec endurance fuel tank.

Porsche calls it a successor to the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, taking over from these models for the Porsche Carwow Sprint Challenge GB.