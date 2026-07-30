Whether or not Genesis is selling electric cars only or those powered by petrol seems to change by the week. Despite having discontinued its combustion-powered models in the UK last year, a recent strategy change has seen it flip back to combustion power signalled by the launch of a slew of tantalising ICE performance concepts. We’re left stuck with its EVs before they surface in production-form, but that isn’t quite as terrible as it sounds.

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The smaller GV60 launched in 2022 as the brand’s first EV for the UK market, offering a truly premium experience, at a premium price. Given its C-segment positioning, this price point proved a hard sell for some despite the quality of the product, but applying the same formula to the larger electrified GV70 is a much more appealing proposition. Sitting directly in-line with the excellent new BMW iX3 gives it some very tough competition though, so can it fend off Germany’s high-flyer?

> BMW iX3 review – a cheaper 500-mile alternative to the Volvo EX60

Powertrain and technical highlights

483bhp dual-motor all-wheel drive setup

Ageing multi-fuel underpinnings

Battery size and range behind rivals

Unlike its smaller GV60 sibling which was designed from the ground up as an EV around the E-GMP platform, the GV70 utilises Hyundai’s multi-fuel M3 underpinnings. Unlike the vast majority of its alternatives, there’s just a single powertrain and battery option on the cards in the UK, giving you a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup with 483bhp as standard regardless of the trim you go for.