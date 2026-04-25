It may at first be difficult to see how the Toyota GT86 and the new Honda Prelude are comparable. One is rear-wheel drive with a flat-four engine, the other is a front-wheel-drive hybrid, lacking not just a stick and three pedals, but much in the way of what you or I would call a gearbox at all. One only arrived in dealerships in 2026; the other departed them five years ago.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are some obvious similarities, though. Both hail from Japan, beginning their long journey to UK shores via the port of Nogoya. Both are small, light, ‘affordable’ coupes that stand apart from the herd. Both also look resplendent at our meeting point in near-identical Electric (Toyota) and Racing (Honda) Blue hues, in spite of the grey miasma suffocating the spring skies that, only a day before, were as clear and richly blue as the cars’ paintwork.

They are also both cars with which evo has an uneasy relationship. In the first instance we found both to be flawed in some ways, yet also intriguing in others. That’s why this is a GT86 and not a GR86 – the pre-debug version of Toyota’s sports coupe. Back in 2012, we got out of legendary Toyota chief engineer Tatsuya Tada’s lightweight, rear-driven, drift-happy analogue antithesis to dull motoring and declared that it had missed its mark.

‘The engine isn’t nice when extended to the red line, but more critical is the lack of torque – just 151lb ft,’ Richard Meaden wrote. ‘The energy-saving Michelin Primacy tyres allow plenty of sideways fun, but unsurprisingly they’re not as progressive as a high-performance tyre, so you don’t get the grip you need through the high-speed corners and under extreme braking. It’s entertaining for a few laps, but after a while the experience feels contrived to suit the low-grip, high-fun objective.’

Fourteen years later, the GT86’s light weight (1240kg), 197bhp naturally aspirated engine and largely assistance-free driving experience are an even starker contrast to the heavier, boosty and ever-more-complex performance cars that are populating showrooms. But does that – combined with used prices starting at around £8000 – serve to increase the Toyota’s appeal? We’ll find out shortly.