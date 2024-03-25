1817bhp Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution breaks COTA lap record – 300mph attempt up next

Like its predecessor, the Hennessey Venom F5 set out to be the world’s fastest production car, but the track-honed Revolution version proves that it’s good for more than just top speed. Ahead of a 300mph top speed attempt later this year, the F5 has broken the production car lap record at its home track, Circuit of The Americas.

Advertisement - Article continues below

COTA is located just 100 miles from Hennessey’s development and production base in Sealy, Texas, and while the firm attempted to break the record earlier this year, poor conditions meant that a hot lap was out of the question. A return this month saw a production-spec F5 achieve a 2:10.90 lap, beating the previous record holder – Czinger’s 21C – by four tenths. For reference, the McLaren P1 broke the record in 2016 with a time almost seven seconds slower.

> Hennessey Venom F5 review

The record was third-party verified by RACELOGIC using VBOX satellite telemetry for accuracy. ‘There's even 'quite a bit more left in the car,' said John Hennessey, with the firm eyeing Laguna Seca and even a possible Nürburgring lap later this year once it's attempted a 300mph VMAX run…

While the F5 Revolution is built for the track with a full-width carbonfibre wing, new front splitter, dive planes, improved engine cooling and reworked suspension, it retains the same 1817bhp output as its top-speed-oriented counterpart. As a result, Le Mans champion and in-house Hennessey test driver David Donohue hit a staggering peak speed of 193.10mph along the course.