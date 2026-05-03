Soft furnishings are sparse, strategically positioned to stop you knocking your knees and elbows, and to absorb some road noise. The seats are an extension of this pared-back approach, hard, stiff carbon shells dressed with padded sections to locate you and offer some modest cushioning.

It’s a suitably Top Gun interior. There are no conventional gauges. Instead, a pair of small flat screens display vital info. The F5’s switchgear is designed with a mash-up of military and race-car function. Most of the buttons are positioned on the boss of the extreme yoke ‘wheel’, which hints at quick steering with a need for no more than half a turn of lock unless parking or attacking hairpins.

Additional switches are found in the centre stack, including D, N and R buttons (for Drive, Neutral and Reverse) controlling the seven-speed semi-automatic single-clutch transmission. Perforated metal shift paddles attached to the yoke give a satisfying click when pulled.

Your view out is something special thanks to an exceptionally low scuttle. It’s a dramatic reminder of the F5’s needle nose and a desire to present as little frontal area as possible. The front fenders rise sharp and pronounced like Willem Dafoe’s cheekbones, while the door mirrors sit on the ends of long arms that sprout from the base of the A-pillars to give you a view that clears the F5’s broad haunches. You really do feel like you’re sitting at the pointy end of an arrowhead.

The lithe looks might be sharp as a dagger, but when you press the red ‘Ignition’ button and fire it up, the engine settles into a fat, dirty idle. Inside the car you hear lots of ancillary pumps and cooling fans whirring over the throb of the engine. From outside it sounds like a cross between a dragster and a bank of Japanese O-Daiko war drums. It pummels the air, the heavy cadence of its cross-plane firing order striking a delicious, lolloping beat, the sweet aroma of E85 fuel (which it requires to deliver its headline outputs) hanging in the air.

As if to signal their impatience, the big 76mm billet alloy wheels of the 1800bhp 6.6-litre ‘Fury’ engine’s twin turbos emit a soft whistle, their shrill tone adding nuance and intrigue to the seismic syncopated breakbeat. It all makes for a magnificent noise, richer and more menacing than one of Cosworth’s wailing V12s. The F5 sounds like it would snack on GMA T.50s like popcorn chicken and eat a medium-rare Valkyrie for its main.