Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Honda Prelude Concept makes Goodwood debut

Honda’s Prelude Concept has been shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, previewing a production version bound for UK shores

by: Yousuf Ashraf
11 Jul 2024
Honda Prelude Concept7

Following the reveal of Honda’s Prelude Concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor show, there were whispers that the firm would return to the two-door sports coupe market with a hybrid-powered production version. Those rumours have now become a reality, with Honda confirming that the Prelude will reach UK showrooms as a driver-oriented, electrified BMW 4-series rival. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

To drum up interest before a projected release next year, Honda has displayed the Prelude Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The design of the production version is still under wraps, but given that the show car lacks outlandish details and rides on sensibly-sized wheels, it's safe to assume that the concept is largely representative. It doesn't have the classical long bonnet, short-tail proportions of something like a Toyota Supra, hinting that the Prelude will be underpinned by a more conventional front-drive architecture – most likely borrowed from the latest Civic. 

  • Best sports cars 2024
    Best sports cars

As demonstrated by the stunning FL5 Type R, the Civic's platform can deliver a finely-honed and involving driving experience, and Honda will tap into this potential for the Prelude. According to Chief Engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami, the new model will ‘maintain its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel – liberating users from their daily lives with increased driving pleasure’.

Honda Prelude Concept7

On the point of electrification, expect the Civic’s hybrid powertrain to make an appearance, combining a 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors. During normal driving the combustion engine is used as a generator to power the e-motors, but at higher speeds it can drive the wheels directly. Combined, the system delivers 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque, propelling the Civic from standstill to 62mph in 7.9sec. A boost in output plus a potential weight saving from the Prelude’s two-door body could see it trim that time down. 

As its name suggests, the Prelude marks the beginning of a new era of Honda sports cars, with further electrified models planned to affirm Honda’s ‘commitment to sports performance’. Expect the production model to go on sale in 2025.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

History of the Porsche 911 Turbo: revisiting every model fifty years on
Porsche 911 Turbo
Features

History of the Porsche 911 Turbo: revisiting every model fifty years on

Fifty years ago Porsche changed the performance car world forever with the launch of the 911 Turbo. Adam Towler tells its remarkable story
12 Jul 2024
Best sports cars
Best sports cars 2024
Best cars

Best sports cars

Sports cars are designed to do one thing, and one thing only: put the driver at the centre of the experience
11 Jul 2024
Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival
Saab PhoeniX
Features

Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival

The Swedish brand’s failed 2010s revival meant we missed out on a 400bhp hybrid TT rival – and more
11 Jul 2024
The Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is an electric Porsche 911 with a plant-based body
Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt
News

The Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is an electric Porsche 911 with a plant-based body

Tesla-powered and with biodegradable bodywork, the Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is a Porsche 911 restomod with a twist
11 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Fast Ford heaven: a tour of the ultimate Ford garage
Ford Heritage Collection tour
Features

Fast Ford heaven: a tour of the ultimate Ford garage

Who doesn’t love a fast Ford? Prepare for a nostalgia overload as we get a guided tour of Ford UK’s magnificent, newly rehomed Heritage Collection
7 Jul 2024
Ford Focus ST Track Pack v Honda Civic Type R: sharpened Focus tackles the hot hatch king
Ford Focus ST Track Pack v Honda Civic Type R
Group tests

Ford Focus ST Track Pack v Honda Civic Type R: sharpened Focus tackles the hot hatch king

The Civic Type R has so far seen off all challengers, but will it meet its match in the trackday-friendly Focus ST?
8 Jul 2024
Speed limiters are now mandatory, but you can turn them off
80mph motorway speed limit
News

Speed limiters are now mandatory, but you can turn them off

The use of mandatory speed limiters on all new cars was approved by the European Parliament in 2019, and they're now coming into force
5 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content