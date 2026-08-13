Koenigsegg’s paying tribute to its GT1 Le Mans racer that never was, with the new CCGT1.

Based on the CC850 supercar, which itself was a callback to the original CC Koenigseggs of the early 2000s, the CCGT1 garnishes what was an elegant and restrained supercar with downforce, performance and track focus; though garnishes is perhaps an uncharitable description, given only the CC850’s doors and removable roof are unchanged.

Aero and downforce

Let’s start with the obvious visual changes. The CCGT1 wears a more purposeful, less flourishing style of aero addenda more familiar to actual racing cars. The rear wing is flat, the diffuser uncomplicated in its shape, the exhausts without exotic form, with simple circular exits. It’s all a reference to the stillborn CCGT. The racer at the time in the mid-2000s was set for battle with Aston Martin, Ferrari and Maserati at Le Mans before the homologation rules changed, increasing the number of road going examples required.

Very much not just for show, the wing has an active element with 30 degrees of automatic adjustment (enjoying the freedom of not needing to be a homologated racer) plus a width-spanning brake light. It has three modes, spanning low drag, high downforce and an air brake. There are also vents to evacuate air from the front arches, NACA ducts on the front clam and behind the side vents and a new roof scoop, which cools both the new oil cooler (we’ll get to the powertrain next) and the inboard rear dampers, for increased endurance on track. In total the CCGT1 is good for 800kg of downforce at 155mph.