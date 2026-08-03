Built around a new full-carbonfibre tub and clad in full-carbonfibre bodywork, its styling takes inspiration from the legendary Lockheed SR-71 spy plane, the Blackbird is a big move. Having spent the last 15-years going toe-to-toe with Bugatti and Koenigsegg in the battle to hit 300mph, the decision to build a car with a fraction of that power and straight-line speed goes against convention. But it also speaks of a confidence born from Hennessey’s deeply impressive team, which includes Brian Jones who led development of the third-gen Ford GT and AMG ONE during his time at Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations.

Hennessey long-since earned its place as a hypercar maker with the brilliant, (very) loosely Lotus-based Venom GT which was revealed in 2010. This was followed by the bespoke, all-carbon Venom F5. Launched as a concept in 2018 and then as a production car in 2020.

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Blackbird revisits and the GT’s purist approach, then refines it with learnings from the F5’s multi-discipline evolution across VMAX-prioritised Coupe, emotion-led Roadster, track-focussed Revolution and – perhaps most pertinently - the recent gated-manual F5-M.

Speaking to company founder, John Hennessey, ahead of Monterey Car Week, he explains that Blackbird recognises a mood change in the hypercar market: ‘There’s a bit of fatigue, I think. Speed will always be part of Hennessey DNA. It’s an important part of who we are, but it’s not all that we are. Could we have built a more powerful car than the F5 Evolution? Probably. But why? Our customers love what the F5 represents and what it's capable of, but it’s way more than enough already. They’re not asking for more performance. They’re asking for more useability. More connection and occasion. A richer experience. And so, based on that feedback and our own gut feeling, we decided that our next hypercar should be done very, very differently.’