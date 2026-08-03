The Hennessey Blackbird hypercar is America’s analogue answer to Pagani
Texan hypercar creator Hennessey Performance has taken aim at Europe with the Blackbird, a new $2.5m offering with an unapologetic focus on engagement
We all know Hennessey. Or at least we thought we did; loud and proud purveyor of 2000bhp rocket-sled hypercars, tyre-smoking muscle cars, and monstrous trucks and SUVs. Now, the Texas-based tuner and hypercar maker has its sights set on Pagani and GMA with this, the spectacular $2.5m (plus taxes) Hennessey Blackbird.
The shock all-new hypercar – introduced at this week’s Monterey Car Week – is a celebration of analogue driving with a Hennessey twist; styling influenced by the world’s fastest spy plane and a bespoke Ilmor-designed naturally aspirated V8 targeting an output of 850bhp.
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Displacing 6.2-litres, devoid of forced induction or hybrid assistance and revving to over 9000rpm, this clean-sheet engine aspires to be the highest revving and most powerful naturally aspirated road-car V8. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission and driving the rear wheels only, Blackbird is an exercise in maximum mechanical purity and driver engagement. Performance targets include a 0-60mph time of 2.5sec and a top speed of 220mph. Slow by the warp-speed standards of the Venom F5, but a little faster than the GMA T.50 and very much on-par with the Aston Martin Valhalla and Pagani Utopia. Conceived and (in due course) built at Hennessey’s rapidly expanding HQ in Sealy, Texas, Blackbird is the third generation of Hennessey hypercar and the most ambitious project in the company’s 35-year history.
Built around a new full-carbonfibre tub and clad in full-carbonfibre bodywork, its styling takes inspiration from the legendary Lockheed SR-71 spy plane, the Blackbird is a big move. Having spent the last 15-years going toe-to-toe with Bugatti and Koenigsegg in the battle to hit 300mph, the decision to build a car with a fraction of that power and straight-line speed goes against convention. But it also speaks of a confidence born from Hennessey’s deeply impressive team, which includes Brian Jones who led development of the third-gen Ford GT and AMG ONE during his time at Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations.
Hennessey long-since earned its place as a hypercar maker with the brilliant, (very) loosely Lotus-based Venom GT which was revealed in 2010. This was followed by the bespoke, all-carbon Venom F5. Launched as a concept in 2018 and then as a production car in 2020.
Blackbird revisits and the GT’s purist approach, then refines it with learnings from the F5’s multi-discipline evolution across VMAX-prioritised Coupe, emotion-led Roadster, track-focussed Revolution and – perhaps most pertinently - the recent gated-manual F5-M.
Speaking to company founder, John Hennessey, ahead of Monterey Car Week, he explains that Blackbird recognises a mood change in the hypercar market: ‘There’s a bit of fatigue, I think. Speed will always be part of Hennessey DNA. It’s an important part of who we are, but it’s not all that we are. Could we have built a more powerful car than the F5 Evolution? Probably. But why? Our customers love what the F5 represents and what it's capable of, but it’s way more than enough already. They’re not asking for more performance. They’re asking for more useability. More connection and occasion. A richer experience. And so, based on that feedback and our own gut feeling, we decided that our next hypercar should be done very, very differently.’
Reflecting its new direction, Blackbird’s styling targets desire and beauty ahead of the extreme functional demands made by triple-ton performance objectives. Ironically given its much reduced VMAX, the new car’s looks are directly influenced by its Lockheed Skunkworks namesake, the 2200mph SR-71 Blackbird. The defined bodyside chine - the point where upper and lower body surfaces meet - echoes the spy plane’s pinch-edged fuselage, while the inclined pair of active vertical stabilisers deploy at 71mph to mimic the distinctive tailplanes of the magnificent Mach 3+ icon.
Av geeks will also spot the tailpipe array is inspired by another of the USA’s aeronautical heroes; Chuck Yeager’s Bell X-1 and its quartet of rocket nozzles. It’s a gesture typical of Hennessey’s fascination with pioneering speed hunters and the company’s proudly American spirit. Just like variations of Pagani’s own quattro scarichi became signature features of the Zonda, Huayra and Utopia, so the Blackbird’s diamond-shaped exhaust pack looks set to become a defining detail of the next Hennessey hypercar.
The Blackbird’s aerospace connection is even more authentic when you know Hennessey’s Director of Design, Nathan Malinick, began his career with a stint at Embraer Executive Jets. While he relished the challenge presented by designing the arrow-like F5, the 220mph Blackbird has given him the freedom to explore form as an expression of beauty rather than a function of extreme aerodynamics.
‘My design heroes are the old Italian masters like Pininfarina, Scaglietti and Michelotto. I really tried to use as much of their timeless principles but in a really fresh way. Consequently, you won’t find many hard edges on the car. The chine is the sharpest line, but it’s surrounded by the most incredible sculpture, such as the F1-style sidepod, which is very functional, but also extremely beautiful.’
The interior is equally impressive and just as great a departure. Huge gullwing doors deliver maximum drama along with optimised ingress and egress. Where the F5 was pared back and functional with lots of exposed carbon, a yoke steering wheel and simple race car-like flatscreen LCD display, Blackbird’s cockpit follows timeless design cues.
With analogue gauges, no visible infotainment screens, digital displays or steering wheel buttons it promises an antidote to cognitive clutter and the ergonomic horrors of touchscreen controls. A physical key and exposed manual gearshift linkage are further reminders of the Blackbird’s old-school approach.
‘This car is about the joy and experience of driving, says Malinick. ‘We really wanted to commit to that, so consciously burned the bridge when it comes to digital interaction. You will not find a screen anywhere. John [Hennessey’s] main requirement was for a big, beautiful, front-and-centre analogue tach, so we really went to town on that. Same with the exposed mechanism for the gear shifter. It’s a true celebration of mechanical things. This doesn’t mean there’s no tech; you can still hook-up your phone. You can still use Waze. We’ve got a very creative phone mount that we’ll reveal soon.’
This all-encompassing appreciation of analogue reframes Hennessey’s goals, with well-established priorities of record-chasing power and performance figures turned to the more nuanced challenges of perfecting throttle response, steering feel, gearshift quality and engine character. That so much effort has also been spent on creating a truly beautiful car with high levels of style, and promising true comfort and practicality is perhaps the biggest surprise.
According to Malinick, there’s enough stowage to hold two carry-on bags in the frunk, plus Pagani/GMA-style paniers in the flanks, space behind the seats for more bags and even somewhere to hang your Stetson...
‘It was never our intention to out-do the F5, explains John Hennessey of the Blackbird’s concept and positioning. ‘It’s a very interesting car. One which we believe is going to catch the automotive world by surprise. We looked at a variety of powertrain options. In the end, we boiled it down to it needing to remain an American-made V8, but with more refinement and an elevated redline. More recently we decided it should also be naturally-aspirated, which will make Blackbird the only car of its kind to be non-turbo, hybrid-free, and manual-only.
We’re stating a target weight of under 3000lbs [1360kg], but I’d love to get it down to 2700lbs [1224kg] dry. We’ll have to see on that. We want it light, but we also want good isolation from NVH, so we need to balance that against the all-out weight savings.’
As for timescales, Hennessey is aiming for Blackbird production to start in 2029/30, a year or so after the final Venom F5s have been built. ‘There should be an engine ready to go in a development car within 18-months, says Hennessey ‘It’s extremely exciting. One cool detail is that the air intake is floating, attached to the induction system so it protrudes through the rear clam like a shaker on an old-school muscle car. It’s these features, these stories, which will make the Blackbird unique.’
Hennessey might be a geographical outlier in the hypercar sphere, but the Blackbird will be a player on the world stage: ‘The engine will be fully homologated for the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, continues John Hennessey. ‘I’m not sure about Asia at this point. We have strengthened our relationship with key technical partners. Bosch is a very important part of the recipe. Michelin and Brembo are other vital pieces of the puzzle. Likewise, our team in the UK delivering the carbon tub and bodywork.
‘I don’t think we’ll do right-hand drive, as we’re only doing 71 cars, the majority of which will be sold to US customers. There will be a whole new dedicated factory facility built for the programme. We don’t want customers to be waiting any longer than they need to, so once production begins, we’d like to be capable of building 30 cars per-year.’
It's a very long way from Hennessey’s more humble origins hotting-up Dodge Vipers back in the early 1990s, and a very different narrative arc from that of established hypercar rivals. While paying due respect to those illustrious names, John Hennessey is refreshingly matter-of-fact about his company’s objectives: ‘We’ve been around for 35-years, but in terms of 100% Hennessey designed hypercars, we’re only a decade into our journey. Blackbird sets Pagani as our benchmark. We pay close attention to what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. Not that we want to copy, but because it’s important for us to have an awareness that there’s a much bigger, broader market for beautiful, useable, extremely fast cars.’
That’s a bold aspiration, and the reason Hennessey sees Blackbird not so much as a new chapter in its hypercar story, but as a whole new book. It’s certainly one the world’s Ultra High Net Worth collectors seem happy to judge by its cover, as according to Hennessey two-thirds of the 71-car production run are already spoken for ahead of its global debut at Monterey Car Week.
It’ll be a few years yet before we know whether Hennessey can successfully challenge Pagani (and GMA) in building the ultimate analogue, road-focussed hypercar. Until then we’ll be pushing to bring you the inside scoop on the Blackbird’s ongoing development.